Solihull Summer Fest 2023 - 40 amazing photos as top stars defy the rain

Over the weekend, Solihull Summer Festival 2023 entertained thousands with two days of excellent music, despite rainy conditions on the Saturday. The seventh annual event, recognised for its feel-good vibe, took place at Tudor Grange Park, featuring phenomenal acts like Lisa Stansfield, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Pixie Lott, Blue, Boney M, and Odyssey. The festival also included a DJ set from Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp. Celebrating another successful year, spectators eagerly anticipate next year's festival. Photographs courtesy of Jonathan Hipkiss.

The Royal Inn in Portishead, a landmark overlooking the Bristol Channel, has reopened after a significant investment from owners, the Chef & Brewer Collection. To mark the occasion, a time capsule containing mementos, including letters and a sealed bottle of ale, was buried in the pub's new grounds. The restoration has seen the restaurant and bar area expanded, the garden terrace revamped, and all 10 hotel rooms refurbished. The pub is ready to welcome guests with its summer menu and promises an ideal spot for alfresco dining or a drink near the marina.

Following the controversial closure of Bristol Zoo Gardens, locals are now visiting the Wild Place Project near Cribbs Causeway for their animal encounters. Despite receiving mixed reviews, a visit to the project proved to be a pleasant experience. The project offers various animal talks, interactive sessions, and dining options. Visitors can expect to see a range of animals, including wolverines, lynxes, wolves, bears, giraffes, monkeys, and meerkats, although spotting some animals can be challenging. The project also features artistic displays, picnic areas, and sensory trails. Booking online in advance provides a 10% discount.

A neglected property at 1016 Great Western Road, West End, previously lying vacant for years is to be demolished and replaced with two luxury flats. Approved plans indicate that each residence will feature three large double bedrooms, enlarged living areas, private entrances, gardens, parking, "high levels of insulation", air source heat pumps and solar panels. The scheme was delayed due to the 2008 financial crisis and recent pandemic. Building aesthetics aim to honour local sandstone villas while maintaining modern energy efficiency. The go-ahead has been received this month for the demolition and the new construction.

A new study has revealed the hottest areas in Birmingham during one of its warmest summers. The research, conducted by TerraSulis for Friends of the Earth, analysed temperature differences in different areas of the city, revealing that the hottest parts are in the city centre, with fewer trees and green spaces. It also showed that air pollution is worse in these areas. The report highlighted the need for more attention to the role of nature and tree cover in future city planning. Birmingham Friends of the Earth campaigner Libby Harris commented on the inconsistent coverage of green spaces across the city.

This charming traditional flat, listed on Rightmove, retains many original features including pine flooring, leaded glasswork and period windows. Located in Glasgow's West End, it offers two double bedrooms, a convertible dining room, and is within prime reach of quality restaurants, cafes, and boutiques on Great Western Road, Hyndland Road and Byres Road. Excellent public transport links include nearby Hillhead underground, bus services and Hyndland train station. Location: Polwarth Street, Hyndland, GlasgowPrice: £340,000Agent: MQ Estate Agents and Lettings, Covering Scotland.

The final major outdoor concert in Glasgow this weekend will feature the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Hampden Park, as part of their 2022-23 Global Stadium Tour. This is one of only two UK dates, with the other being at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Next year, Foo Fighters will also be performing at Hampden Park. All tickets require home printing, and are expected to be delivered two weeks before the event. There is an 11pm curfew, a ban on large bags and cashless payments only. An age restriction applies to both standing and seating areas. Available transport includes trains, buses and walking or cycling routes.

The Miners Rest, a traditional pub in Long Ashton, offers a simple food menu, a variety of drinks including local brews, and stunning countryside views. Its name and interior decor pay homage to the area's coal mining history. The pub provides a cosy atmosphere with real fires in winter and a lovely terrace in summer. Known for its cider, options include Blackthorn Dry, Thatchers Gold, and Thatchers Dry. The pub, located on Providence Lane, is hailed as the perfect stop after a long uphill walk, with a mesmerising view that makes it hard for visitors to leave.

A beautiful six-bedroom Victorian family home is on the market for £1,245,000 in Barnt Green, one of the most desirable areas in the West Midlands. The affluent village, just south of Birmingham, offers restaurants, pubs, sporting facilities and an 'Outstanding' Ofsted rated school. It has been home to high-profile residents including footballers Jack Grealish, Ron Atkinson and Liam Ridgewell, as well as Gymshark co-founder Ben Francis and singer Jamelia. The charming village also offers proximity to Lickey Hills Country Park.

The Sunday Times recently published the top performing primary schools in Scotland, with Knoxland Primary School in West Dunbartonshire ranking among the top 100. Schools were evaluated on reading, writing, numeracy, and oral communication, with each awarded a score out of 400. Despite this, the list doesn't definitively rank schools as it doesn't account for various socio-economic factors affecting educational quality. GlasgowWorld has also released a ranking of Scottish high schools, providing insights into academic performance across Scotland.