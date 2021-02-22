Sounds like a dream job - $2,000 to sleep for five nights

By Lifestyle Team
10:42am, Mon 22 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

It’s the sort of a job you can only dream about - being paid to sleep.

Health website Sleep Standards is offering $2,000 to a chosen candidate to spend five nights sleeping in different environments, including one night in a luxury 5-star resort.

Sign up to our newsletter

In each of those environments, the team will carefully adjust several environmental factors to improve the candidate’s sleep quality.

As the chosen candidate, you will be required to write an honest report about your sleep experience each night, especially about how each of the adjustments affect sleep quality.

To apply, people just need to submit a 60-second video on why they are suitable for the role, along with a headshot and links to social media profiles.

Sounds like something you could do in your sleep.

Survey

Sleep

Today’s News Chain