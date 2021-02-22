Sounds like a dream job - $2,000 to sleep for five nights
It’s the sort of a job you can only dream about - being paid to sleep.
Health website Sleep Standards is offering $2,000 to a chosen candidate to spend five nights sleeping in different environments, including one night in a luxury 5-star resort.
In each of those environments, the team will carefully adjust several environmental factors to improve the candidate’s sleep quality.
As the chosen candidate, you will be required to write an honest report about your sleep experience each night, especially about how each of the adjustments affect sleep quality.
To apply, people just need to submit a 60-second video on why they are suitable for the role, along with a headshot and links to social media profiles.
Sounds like something you could do in your sleep.