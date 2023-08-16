The 20 songs that bring Glasgow to life

Numerous artists have drawn inspiration from Glasgow's streets and place names, incorporating them into their music. Some songs precisely encapsulate the areas they reference, while others narrate tales of a bygone city, often highlighting landmarks like the Barrowland Ballroom. This article explores 20 such songs that mention names and streets in Glasgow.

Stormzy will kick off All Points East 2023 in London's Victoria Park this weekend. The British rapper, known for his hit 'Vossi Bop', will headline the festival on Friday, with gates opening at 3 pm. This won't be Stormzy's first time performing at Victoria Park, having previously performed there during the 2016 Lovebox festival. Despite the forecast of overcast skies, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s. This will be Stormzy's only headline show in the capital this year.

The Weeknd is returning to London for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, set to perform at Wembley Stadium on 18 August. His previous performances at London Stadium in July set the record for highest single-night attendance with 80,000 fans. The upcoming show at Wembley, which has a 90,000-capacity, starts at 5pm with rapper and DJ Kaytranada and hip-hop producer Mike Dean as his opening acts. The complete setlist is yet to be confirmed. Fans looking to avoid the crowds can opt to use Wembley Central station instead of Wembley Park or Stadium stations. The weather forecast predicts clouds and temperatures in the mid-20s.

Situated not far from Birmingham's city centre, the high-end locale of Harborne boasts some of the priciest properties in the area. Known for a bustling High Street featuring new and old restaurants and pubs, it offers a vibrant alternative to the crowded city centre. Highlights include independent pizzeria Rudy’s, an O’Neils pub, and Raja Monkey restaurant from Lasan Group. The area also hosts a monthly market for local artisans. It is an ideal spot for socialising during both weeknights and weekends, with activities and locations suited for friends, families, and pets.

Field Day returns to London's Victoria Park this weekend as part of the 2023 All Points East festival. Having launched in 2007, Field Day left Victoria Park when All Points East held its first event there, but the two events have shared the space since. Gates open at 2pm with the first act, Bibi Seck, on at 1pm, and the festival wrapping up at 11pm. Highlights include Bibi Seck, Ella Knight, Giulia Tess, and Hagop Tchaparian. The nearest tube station is Bethnal Green, a 15-minute walk from the park. Attendees can expect cloudy weather with sunny intervals and a high of 26C.

Glaswegian photographer Iain Clark will host his fifth solo exhibition, 'A Love Letter to Glasgow', during the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival. The exhibition will feature street photography and portraits of well-known Glaswegians and city landmarks. The works aim to capture and showcase the essence and beauty of Glasgow. Clark's photographs are included in various collections in the UK, Europe, the US, and India. Jane Frame, Doubtfire Gallery Director, expressed excitement about sharing Clark's poignant tribute to Glasgow's people, architecture, and culture with festival attendees and residents alike.

The Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own exhibition showcasing personal belongings of the late Queen frontman, will open in London on August 4. The collection, available for one month, will feature items from his former Garden Lodge residence, with immersive galleries depicting the singer's life. The exhibition will also include a themed restaurant and a café, named after Mercury's cats, Miko and Delilah. The exhibition will conclude on Mercury's would-be 77th birthday, September 5. The free event is organised on a first-come, first-served basis.

The All Points East festival returned to London's Victoria Park last week, featuring headliners such as Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, and Kraftwerk. This week's final set will spotlight artists like Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Disclosure, The National, and Tame Impala. Other acts, including Fleet Foxes, Sleaford Mods, and Charli XCX, will perform across six stages. The festival has provided set times and the Met Office has forecast fine, dry weather with some showers possible. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale through AXS Tickets and attendees are advised to plan travel ahead due to potential transport strikes.

US indie rock band Boygenius will perform their maiden UK show at London's Gunnersbury Park this Sunday, with gates opening at 3pm. The concert is estimated to draw around 25,000 fans. The band will be joined by special guests MU NA, Ethel Cain and SOAK. Attendees can access the venue through the nearby Acton Town Underground station. The Met Office predicts a mix of sunshine and potential light showers, with temperatures between 16C and 25C.

In 2023, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds continue to delight with their fourth studio album 'Council Skies'. They are set to perform a much-anticipated hometown show at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester on 26th August, joined by special guests Primal Scream and Future Islands. Tickets are still available, with general tickets priced at £60.50 and VIP at £104. The performance includes a mix of new material and Oasis classics. This comes as part of a series of summer outdoor shows by the group. The probable setlist features tracks from 'Council Skies', alongside Oasis favourites.