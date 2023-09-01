Where to find the best Bristol accents PLUS rare old pictures of the city

Bristol continues to evolve as thousands flock to live in the city, prompting queries about the survival of the traditional Bristolian accent. Noted for its distinctive slang and the insertion of 'l' after words ending with a vowel, this accent has been prevalent in popular culture. However, there are concerns that it is becoming less common. Following responses on social media, nine locations have been identified where the genuine Bristolian accent can still be heard.

Eighty years ago, life outside work and school was much different in Bristol, with no television, computer consoles or mobile phones. Children entertained themselves with dancing, singing, and ice-skating. The city was vibrant with numerous social groups, hosting various competitions, from the city's strongest man to the cutest babies. This glimpse into life two generations ago is captured in a collection of rarely seen pictures.

Manchester Airport is almost back to normal operations after Monday's UK air traffic control systems failure which severely impacted thousands of travellers' plans. Now, flight plans must be manually entered, resulting in some delays and sustained inconvenience for Britons stranded abroad. Passengers are urged to verify their flight status before coming to the airport. Earlier this week, it was uncovered that an "unusual piece of data" led to the widespread disruption, causing around 2,000 flight cancellations.

Activists and local councillors are pushing for a new railway station in Bristol's Lockleaze suburb, amid a significant increase in housing. Friends of Suburban Bristol Railways (FoSBR) are calling for the Metro Mayor, responsible for major transport projects, to fund the two-platform station on Constable Road. The station, without a car park, would offer a 10-minute service to Bristol Temple Meads and improve transport links for the growing population. Despite broad local support, including from the Mayor of Bristol, there has been no move to secure funding or commence building.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has been declared the best airport in the UK for the second year in a row, according to a Which? survey. The rankings were based on nearly 4,000 customer evaluations, with Liverpool achieving an 82% satisfaction score. Manchester Airport was ranked the worst, with a customer score of 38% for Terminal 3 and 44% for Terminal 1. The results highlighted that smaller airports typically received higher ratings for shorter queues and ease of navigation.

Matthew Nolder, a 50-year-old lorry driver, admitted to dangerous driving after causing extensive damage in east Bristol. Nolder's rampage began on A431 Bath Road and ended in Oldland Common High Street, damaging streetlights, telephone lines and several vehicles along the way. The incident, which occurred on 6 December last year, led to Nolder's arrest and subsequent guilty plea at Bristol Magistrates Court. The roads were closed for debris clearance and investigation. Sentencing will take place at Bristol Crown Court on 19 September.

Everton fan Michael Jones tragically died from severe head injuries in a construction incident at Bramley-Moore Dock, the site of Everton's new stadium. The 26-year-old ventilation engineer was caught between a beam and a scissor ladder. An inquest heard that Jones' hard hat was damaged in the incident. Following a post-mortem examination, a pathologist's report is awaited. The victim's employer, Mersey Vent Ltd., stadium contractor Laing O’Rourke, police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident. The inquest was adjourned until 29 February next year.

MOJO, a renowned rock'n'roll bar, has inaugurated its larger venue in Liverpool ONE. Moving from Back Berry Street, the bar now occupies a 3,500 sq ft space on Hanover Street, providing a menu of over 100 cocktails and various attractions including cocktail masterclasses and live sports. The new location benefits from extended operating hours and is open every day. Other recent openings in the area include Gravity MAX and Marks and Spencer in the ex-Debenhams building, along with Sweaty Betty and Space NK. Joe and the Juice is set to launch soon.

Strike actions by RMT and ASLEF unions will disrupt travel plans for football fans by affecting services on the West Midlands Railway route on 1st and 2nd September. The game between Birmingham City and Millwall may be particularly impacted as trains will not stop at Bordesley. West Midlands Railways advises that, due to staff shortages and safety concerns, they cannot provide service for football travel during the strike. Fans are encouraged to seek alternative travel arrangements. Some morning services on 3rd September may also be affected.