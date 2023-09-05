Powered By Pixels
05 September 2023

The fast-growing suburb with no pub, supermarket or coffee shop!

By AI Newsroom
05 September 2023

We visit the fast-growing Bristol suburb with no pub, supermarket or coffee shop

Lockleaze, a rapidly growing suburb in Bristol, is anticipated to build over 1,000 new homes in the coming years. Despite this development, its inhabitants lament the lack of local amenities like supermarkets, pubs and coffee shops. Existing shops include a hair salon, a television repair store, and several convenience shops. Councillor David Wilcox acknowledges the need for replacing damaged roads, improved transportation services, and better waste management. Despite these shortcomings, residents express a powerful sense of community and appreciation for the area's natural beauty. The city council recently acquired a property for residential development, raising hopes for future improvements.

Simple Minds announce huge Glasgow show with special guests Del Amitri

Simple Minds have announced the March UK and Ireland leg of their Global Tour 2024, following their highly successful 2022 40 Years Of Hits Tour. Set to perform hits such as 'Promised You a Miracle' and 'Don't You Forget About Me', the band is currently in great demand. With a record of 60 million albums sold globally and a reputation as a must-see live act, they are expected to entertain over one million people globally during the 2024 tour. The trek kicks off at Leeds First Direct Arena on 15 March.

We visit the dog-friendly Bristol pub where locals are happy to pay over £6 a pint

The Cambridge Arms in Redland, Bristol, is a popular local pub that not only features an unique 'doggy wall of fame' but also offers a wide variety of beers and ciders from Fuller's London brewery. The pub attracts a broad clientele, from dog-lovers to beer connoisseurs, and offers dishes such as beef Bourguignon and London Pride battered haddock. The Sunday roast is particularly popular, and the pub provides a range of entertainment including a Sunday pub quiz and monthly stand-up comedy nights. They also host theatrical productions, such as an upcoming rendition of Romeo & Juliet in the beer garden.

Manchester Victoria named as second worst train station in UK for cancelled services according to new data

Manchester Victoria, one of the North West's busiest train stations, was ranked the second worst in the UK for cancellations in 2023, with 1 in 10 trains cancelled, according to data analysed by the BBC. Two other Manchester stations, Oxford Road and Piccadilly, were also among the top ten worst. Network Rail acknowledged the poor performance and mentioned the creation of Great British Railways as a future improvement measure. The worst station overall was Huddersfield, where 13% of all services were cancelled.

Bristol pizza restaurant handed one-star rating by food hygiene inspectors

Pizzeria Milano, a pizza establishment in Bristol on Charlton Road in Kingswood, has received a low one-out-of-five hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency, following an assessment on 10 August. While the handling of food and cleanliness of the restaurant were deemed 'very good' and 'generally satisfactory' respectively, major improvements were found necessary in the management of food safety.

11 brilliant photos of Weston-super-Mare over the years

The sun is out for an Indian summer, ideal timing for a visit to Weston-super-Mare as children return to school. Those fortunate enough to enjoy free time are likely heading to the coast, with temperatures predicted to climb to 28C. Despite a disappointing summer, local traders in Weston-super-Mare, one of Britain's finest seaside resorts, could see a late surge. Bristol World encourages supporting these traders, sharing 11 photos of the town's history. Rain or shine, it is the perfect location for a beach stroll with traditional fish and chips or a 99 ice cream.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race US winner to take to Tyne Theatre and Opera House stage

Renowned drag queen, Sasha Velour, winner of Ru Paul's Drag Race US in 2017, is set to perform her new solo show, The Big Reveal Live Show!, at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle on 8 November. This follows her debut performance last year with Smoke and Mirrors. The tour includes international cities like Paris, Zurich, Geneva, and UK cities including Brighton, Glasgow, and Birmingham. The Big Reveal Live Show! follows the release of Sasha’s debut book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, earlier this year.

Solihull bin strike explained - when will it take place?

Rubbish collection crews in Solihull, members of the GMB trade union, are set to strike from 4th to 8th September, leading to changes in waste and recycling pick-up schedules. Solihull Council has made interim arrangements, prioritising recycling services due to their less frequent schedules. Additional rubbish will be collected the week beginning 11th September, with all services returning to normal by 18th September except for garden waste collections. The Council apologised for the inconvenience and hoped for quick resolution of the dispute between waste contractor Veolia and the union.

Taxi fares set to rise in Merseyside - by up to 18% on some tariffs

Sefton black cab fares are set to rise by 8-18% in October, reflecting cost changes for taxi drivers, according to a council report. Changes could also be made to the tariff rates, distances before extra charges apply and an earlier evening rate start time. These changes aim to retain and attract drivers after losing over 60 since 2020. If the plans are approved and no objections received during a 14-day advertising period, the rate increase could be implemented by 1 October.

