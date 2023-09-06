The good, the sad and the Pugly: a round-up of our top doggy tales

Here's a round-up of our top-performing stories from the world of dogs, including some good, some bad and some downright dreadful.

1. The top 10 most popular dog breeds on TikTok have been revealed, with Golden Retrievers in the lead, amassing 46.6 billion views, followed by Chihuahuas and German Shepherds, with 23.2 and 18.3 billion views respectively. Compiled by Everypaw Pet Insurance, the list also includes Rottweilers, French Bulldogs, Labradors, Pugs, Cane Corsos, Dachshunds and Pomeranians. According to Everypaw's in-house vet, Dr Anna Foreman, media exposure of specific breeds influences public preference and potentially ownership. The overall hashtag #DogsOfTikTok has a total of 240.6 billion views.

What is true of the Labrador is also usually true of the Golden Retriever - and that includes having a soft mouth. Golden Retrievers can happily chew away at their owner's hands without leaving a mark.

2. An investigation is underway after a fire at a private dog kennel in Staffordshire resulted in the death of 11 dogs. The blaze, which police believe is not suspicious, caused significant alarm within the local community. The cause of the fire is being jointly investigated by the police and fire services.

11 pets were tragically killed in the blaze

3. In honour of International Dog Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a lighthearted Instagram reel featuring dogs they've met during royal visits. The post, accompanied by the Baha-Men's song "Who Let the Dogs Out", diverges from their usual charity-focused content. Fans responded positively, encouraging them to make it a royal tradition. The royal couple, known for their love of dogs, have a pet spaniel named Orla.

Prince William and Princess Catherine are part of a family known around the world for their love of dogs - any four-legged addition would clearly be a welcome one.

4. Ian Gary Connell, 39, will appear in court over the murder of Donald "Prentice" Patience, 45, whose body was found in a Bury residence days after his death. Authorities detected the murder when responding to a reported burglary involving the theft of Patience's labradoodle. Two other suspects, a 27 and 41-year-old, were arrested but later released on bail. Police are appealing for information from the public to aid their investigation. Patience's family remembered him as a beloved family member and friend. The cause of death remains under investigation.

5. Rumours and speculation around the release of Drake's 8th studio album, "For All the Dogs", has led to a Twitter exchange involving rapper Lil Yachty. Fans anticipated an August 25 release, prompted by a deleted tweet from Amazon Music suggesting the date. However, when the album was not released, fans expressed their disappointment. Yachty responded, criticising fans for their assumptions about the release date. Drake mentioned an upcoming album at a recent concert, but did not confirm a release date. The album cover, drawn by Drake's son Adonis, was revealed earlier that week.

Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile.

6. Near-record rainfall and humid conditions across the UK have led to an increase in slugs and snails, raising concerns about lungworm - a deadly parasitic infection - among dogs. Vets urge owners to be vigilant, as dogs can contract the disease through contact with, or ingestion of these creatures. Symptoms may take time to appear but could include lethargy, poor appetite, vomiting, and diarrhoea. While these symptoms can signify other illnesses, vets advise owners to consult them if unsure. Preventive measures involve liquid and oral medications available through vets. There has been a recent surge in online searches for lungworm in dogs.

7. Five toy poodles named Angel, Kongkong, Kaka, Fengfeng, and Bobo, owned by Abbie Qu from Shenzhen, China, have gained over 160,000 followers and 6.7 million likes on TikTok due to their unique smiles. Abbie shares words and videos about their daily antics, including spa days and colorful outfits, attracting comments on the dogs' "sincere" and "human-like" smiles. Their popularity puts them among the most influential pet accounts on TikTok, alongside pets like Kody Antle’s tiger and Pomeranian Jiff Pom.

8. A San Diego woman, Sheena Shah, has trained her Pomeranian Husky mix, Sapphie, to express her needs through interactive buttons. By pressing buttons, Sapphie can request things like food and water, and even ask Shah's husband, Sunit, for pampering on Shah's behalf. The couple, who adopted Sapphie in 2020, find her communication skills humorous and endearing. Shah has incorporated Sapphie's unusual ability into a children's book called "Sapphie - the dog with feelings", which aims to encourage children to express their feelings and care for their mental health.

Sheena Shah has taught her pet dog Sapphie to "speak" so it can boss her husband around and tell him to bring her food, drinks and give her a massage.

9. Glitter, an 11-year-old Pomeranian diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition, has raised over $40,000 for her surgery through selling her paintings. Nicknamed "Pomcasso," Glitter produces custom art pieces that her owner, Brittany Echevarria, sells to fund the costly operation and associated travel expenses. The operation will be performed by Dr. Masami Uechi at the Jasmine Clinic in Japan, one of only two vets able to perform this specific surgery. Brittany needs an additional $5,000 to cover the cost of art supplies and shipping.