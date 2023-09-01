Looking to buy a property in Merseyside? Though affluent parts fetch nearly £400,000, more affordable regions average around £100,000. Analysing data from Rightmove, we identified 13 'L' postcodes in and around Liverpool, including Sefton, Knowsley, and Ormskirk, with the most economical average house prices. Considering Rightmove's 'sold prices' from the last 12 months, here are the cheapest 'L' postcodes to purchase property.

The distinguished 'Santiago', a semi-detached villa in Partickhill, constructed circa 1880, has undergone careful renovation by the present owner. Occupying a prime location equidistant to Hyndland Road and Dumbarton Road, it is perfectly situated for access to local shops, cafés and transport links. Listed on Rightmove, the generous property comprises five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and ample space to the rear. Located at 30 Banavie Road, Partickhill, G11 5AN, it is marketed by Corum, West End, at a price of £1,200,000.

Liverpool's property prices continue to defy national trends, increasing by 1.9% in June, a growth rate higher than the UK's overall 0.7% rise, according to Land Registry data. The average price of a house in the city increased by £3,300 over the past year. The Office for National Statistics' localised data identifies the most affordable areas in Liverpool. Despite this growth, Liverpool ranks 30th among the North West's 35 local authorities for annual price growth.

An exceptional detached villa in Whitecraigs, one of Scotland's priciest areas, is on offer. The traditional property, located on Methven Road and Elphinstone Road, boasts over 4500 sqft of space, multiple living areas, bespoke kitchen, four bedrooms, and elegant garden grounds. It's been renovated with tasteful decoration, Amtico flooring, and fitted wardrobes. Expansive terraces, a lawn, and an outdoor pavilion provide flawless outdoor spaces. The property is within the catchment of top-performing schools and also close to various amenities and recreational facilities.

This spacious four-bedroom 1800s end-terrace property sits in Glasgow's historic Oakley Terrace, built by renowned merchant, Alexander Dennistoun. Named after Dennistoun's son's wife's family, it once housed famed engineer Sir William Arrol. Currently listed on Rightmove, the property, within walking distance of Duke Street's vibrant amenities and public transport, features ample space, a private garden, and offers a chance to own a family home brimming with rich history. It is priced at £475,000 under Keller Williams, Scotland.

This exceptional first-floor flat at Queens Drive offers stunning views of Queens Park and sizeable living space. Alongside a large double bedroom, it features a modern kitchen, a three-piece bathroom suite and wonderful bay windows. The property is ideally located within walking distance of Victoria Road and Pollokshaws Road's shops, delicatessens, and thriving cafés. Queens Park and its train station are also nearby. Bus services offer quick commutes to the city centre. Location: 1/1, 80 Queens Drive, Queens Park, Glasgow, G42 8BJ. Price: £180,000. Agent: Corum, Shawlands.

Amid growing pressure on mortgage rates, it remains uncertain whether house prices will continue to escalate. The latest data from the UK House Price Index reveals a modest rise from the previous month in April 2023, yet still under the record high of £293,000 in September 2022. Figures from the Office for National Statistics have identified the English neighbourhoods experiencing the highest growth in average sale prices from the year before, with several areas in Manchester showing the largest increase.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals a decline in the average house prices in several Manchester neighbourhoods this year. Contrastingly, other parts of the city have experienced a surge in property prices, with some areas witnessing up to a 40% increase. However, homeowners in certain areas have seen their property's value decrease by as much as 23%.