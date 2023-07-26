The Wow factor: our pick of the 'must-have' homes across the UK

This remarkable property, Arden Hill, offers a private spa and gym, expansive green gardens and a private lake with luxurious lakehouse. Behind a gated entrance, the Edwardian home presents a stylish interior featuring a grand reception, spacious living areas, offices, a cinema room, and six en-suite bedrooms. The grounds include a patio, tennis court and the stunning lakehouse, complete with two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and barbeque area. Located in the popular Lapworth village, Warwickshire, it's just 21km from Birmingham city centre. Offered at £6,999,999 through Aldersley London.

This five-bedroom house in Worsley, Manchester is on sale for £1,750,000. Positioned in Worsley Woods, the home offers stunning lake views from a large living room window and front and rear balconies. Recently extended and modernised, the property features its own gym, office spaces, and a multi-level garden. First listed in April by Strike estate agents, interested parties can contact 01134 274249 for more information.

Sutton Coldfield, also known as the Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, is noted for its large open spaces and historical significance. Bestowed with a royal charter by King Henry VIII in 1528, the town boasts a rich natural and archaeological heritage. Sutton Park, a vast 2,400-acre National Nature Reserve and a Site of Special Scientific Interest, is amongst Europe's largest urban parks. Furthermore, several local buildings are listed on the National Heritage List for England, preserving their historical importance. The Birmingham Conservation and Heritage Panel also features 25 locally listed structures within the town.

This Scottish tower house, on the outskirts of Muckhart, boasts architectural individualism with features such as a grand turret room and stunning countryside views. The property, marketed by Andersons LLP and designed by local architect Matthew Pease, beautifully combines classic character with the functionality of a 1990 build. The three-floor property comprises an entrance vestibule, sitting room, garden room, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom, drawing room, master bedroom with en-suite, four additional bedrooms, family bathroom, and turret room. Enquiries for the Middlehall, Dollar property can be made via Andersons LLP.

Scotland's housing market has seen a surge, with prices rising by 11.2% in 2021. Glasgow experienced a significant increase, particularly in affluent areas. The most expensive location was Calderwood Road, with an average selling price of £1,567,333. Other notable areas include Kingsborough Gardens, Park Circus, Hamilton Avenue, and Clifton Street. Property Solvers' new tool has spotlighted the ten highest-priced postcodes in the city. Buyers are required to act swiftly and have considerable financial resources to secure properties in these desirable locations.

A beautiful four-bedroom church conversion is available for £450,000. The home has been updated with modern styles whilst retaining its historic features. Inside, it includes a large kitchen, living room/dining area, sitting room, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study, dressing room, shower room, and storage room. The property has beautifully maintained gardens and excellent road accessibility to Glasgow and Edinburgh. Inquiries can be made to Finest Properties at 01434 745006 or via the listing on Zoopla. Location: Church House One, Forgebraehead, Canonbie, Dumfries & Galloway DG14.

Bournville, a picturesque village south of Birmingham, is known globally for its Cadbury chocolate factory. Initially positioned in Birmingham's city centre, brothers George and Richard Cadbury relocated their business to Bournville in 1879, attracted by its fresh air, transport links and pristine River Bourn water. George, a dedicated Quaker, sought to offer his workers quality housing and plentiful recreation spaces in a novel model village that remains pub-free to this day. The Bournville Village Trust, established by George Cadbury in 1900, continues to oversee the estate.

Amid escalating mortgage rates, the property market's response, particularly in house price trends, is in focus. The UK House Price Index revealed the average UK house price in April 2023 to be £286,500, slightly increased from the previous month, yet £6,500 lower than September 2022's record of £293,000. The Office for National Statistics provided new house price stats for England's smaller regions, known as middle-layer super output areas, highlighting Manchester as having the greatest rise in average sale prices for 2022.

Greater Manchester's property market is flourishing, with a steady increase in demand for both purchase and rental properties. Regeneration in some districts has increased appeal but reduced affordability. As of June 2022, the average Manchester property price was £250,638, with a 10% increase in selling prices over the past year noted by Rightmove. Rental prices are expected to rise above the UK average. Resident opinions on the best places to live in Greater Manchester have also been sought.