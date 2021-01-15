Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration TV Special ‘Celebrating America’
17:12pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
In honour of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, multiple networks and streamers are teaming up to celebrate the occasion in a 90-minute special hosted by Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.
The show, which will air immediately after Biden is sworn in as the 45th US president, will also feature Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.
Networks ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and CBS will all air the programme along with streaming services Amazon Prime, YouTube, Twitter, Microsoft Bing and FOX's NewsNow.
Biden secured the presidency after defeating outgoing president Donald Trump in the election back in November.
Trump has continued to protest the result by making unfounded claims of 'fraud' and 'corruption'.