10 incredible images that will transport you around the globe
“The eye has to travel,” Vogue editor Diana Vreeland famously said, and what better way to enjoy some escapism right now than by feasting your eyes on stunning photography from around the world?
The category winners in the Open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2021 have been unveiled, with an overall winner set to be announced on April 15.
Ranging from architecture to animals, intimate portraits to epic landscapes, these stunning images are in the running for the grand prize…
1. The Blue Window by Klaus Lenzen (Germany) in the architecture category
2. African Victorian by Tamary Kudita (Zimbabwe) in the creative category
3. Electric Storm on Lavender by Juan López Ruiz (Spain) in the landscape category
4. Dias de playa by Mariano Belmar Torrecilla (Spain) in the lifestyle category
5. Girl Power by Marijo Maduna (Croatia) in the motion category
6. Little Kiss by Cristo Pihlamäe (Estonia) in the natural world and wildlife category
7. Memento by Kata Zih (Hungary) in the object category
8. Son by Lyudmila Sabanina (Russian Federation) in the portraiture category
9. Disinfection by F. Dilek Uyar (Turkey) in the street photography category
10. Drying Fish by Khanh Phan (Vietnam) in the travel category