10 stunning images from the Sony Photographer of the Year awards
Want a step up from Instagram scrolling? Well, the World Photography Organisation has announced the grand winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2021, and the images will certainly soothe tired eyes.
The overall awards winner has been named as British documentary photographer Craig Easton. His series Bank Top – collaborated on with writer and academic Abdul Aziz Hafiz – considers the “representation and misrepresentation of communities in northern England”, particularly the Bank Top neighbourhood in Blackburn.
A raft of 10 category winners – covering the likes of sport, landscape and environment – were also crowned. This is our pick of the stunning images…
1. Craig Easton has been named overall photographer of the year for his series Bank Top
2. Anas Alkharboutli won the Sport category for his series Sport and Fun Instead of War and Fear
3. Coenraad Heinz Torlage was awarded Student Photographer of the Year 2021
4. Laura Pannack won the Portfolio award with her submission, Portfolio Overview
5. Vito Fusco won the Documentary Projects category for for his series The Killing Daisy
6. Majid Hojjati claimed the Landscape title for his series Silent Neighborhoods
7. Mark Hamilton Gruchy won the Creative category for his series The Moon Revisited
8. Simone Tramonte grabbed the Environment gong for his series Net-zero Transition
9. Tomáš Vocelka succeeded in the Architecture & Design round, with his series Eternal Hunting Grounds
10. Wildlife & Nature went to Luis Tato for his series Locust Invasion in East Africa
The Sony World Photography Awards 2021 virtual exhibition, documentary and free book download are available via worldphoto.org.