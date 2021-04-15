10 stunning images from the Sony Photographer of the Year awards

Want a step up from Instagram scrolling? Well, the World Photography Organisation has announced the grand winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2021, and the images will certainly soothe tired eyes.

The overall awards winner has been named as British documentary photographer Craig Easton. His series Bank Top – collaborated on with writer and academic Abdul Aziz Hafiz – considers the “representation and misrepresentation of communities in northern England”, particularly the Bank Top neighbourhood in Blackburn.

A raft of 10 category winners – covering the likes of sport, landscape and environment – were also crowned. This is our pick of the stunning images…

1. Craig Easton has been named overall photographer of the year for his series Bank Top

from the series ‘BANK TOP’

2. Anas Alkharboutli won the Sport category for his series Sport and Fun Instead of War and Fear

© Anas Alkharboutli, Syrian Arab Republic, Winner, Professional competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2021_10

3. Coenraad Heinz Torlage was awarded Student Photographer of the Year 2021

© Coenraad Heinz Torlage, Student Photographer of the Year, Academy of Design and Photography, South Africa, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2021_10

4. Laura Pannack won the Portfolio award with her submission, Portfolio Overview

© Laura Pannack, United Kingdom, Winner, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2021_4

5. Vito Fusco won the Documentary Projects category for for his series The Killing Daisy

© Vito Fusco, Italy, Winner, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2021_1

6. Majid Hojjati claimed the Landscape title for his series Silent Neighborhoods

© Majid Hojjati, Iran, Islamic Republic Of, Winner, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2021_7

7. Mark Hamilton Gruchy won the Creative category for his series The Moon Revisited

© Mark Hamilton Gruchy, United Kingdom, Winner, Professional competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2021_01

8. Simone Tramonte grabbed the Environment gong for his series Net-zero Transition

© Simone Tramonte, Italy, Winner, Professional competition, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards 2021_5

9. Tomáš Vocelka succeeded in the Architecture & Design round, with his series Eternal Hunting Grounds

© Tomáš Vocelka, Czech Republic, Winner, Professional competition, Architecture and Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2021_01

10. Wildlife & Nature went to Luis Tato for his series Locust Invasion in East Africa

© Luis Tato, Spain, Winner, Professional competition, Wildlife _ Nature, Sony World Photography Awards 2021_4

The Sony World Photography Awards 2021 virtual exhibition, documentary and free book download are available via worldphoto.org.