15 gorgeous pubs around Britain and Ireland to enjoy a drink outdoors at

Have you spent the last year of lockdown dreaming of enjoying peaceful pint on a lazy Sunday afternoon?

The rules are changing in Britain and Ireland from April 12, and pubs will be able to serve customers outside in groups of up to six.

From decades-old boozers to gastropubs with spacious beer gardens, here are the prettiest pubs with outdoor space to visit as restrictions ease.

1. The Faltering Fullback, London

The hidden urban oasis to the rear of this famous London pub is easily one of the most Instagrammed spots in its native Finsbury Park. The outdoor beer garden has been cleverly constructed with several different decked levels, giving punters the feel of sitting in a nature-filled treehouse.

2. The Leicester Arms, Kent

Just a stone’s throw from the Penshurst Place and Gardens historic estate, this beautiful ivy-clad pub sits in an unspoilt village in the beautiful Kent countryside. Here you’ll find friendly locals, great seasonal grub and a sprawling beer garden overlooking verdant, rolling fields.

3. The Mash Inn, Buckinghamshire

Hidden away in the Chiltern Hills, this boutique pub and hotel has bags of style and character, originally dating back to 1754. The food here is notably excellent, thanks to chef Jon Parry who cut his teeth at twice Michelin-starred Tom Aikens in Chelsea. While the inside may be temporarily closed, visitors can book a table on the outdoor terrace.

4. The Deep South, Cork

This lovely Irish pub is home to arguably the best beer garden in Cork city centre. As well as boasting plenty of seating areas and a big screen, there’s a well-stocked outdoor bar so you don’t need to keep heading inside for drinks.

They serve an impressive selection of craft beers and spirits, as well as a cocktail menu with drinks named after famous movies – we like the sound of the Lethal Weapon (J&B whiskey, lime, cranberry syrup, rosmarinus and citrus bitters).

5. Isis Farmhouse, Oxford

Al fresco happy hour doesn’t get much sweeter than at Isis Farmhouse, where you can sip your pint while watching narrowboats lazily drift along a pretty stretch of the river. Better yet, it has dozens of picnic tables in its garden, so you can feel like you’re in the hustle and bustle of the pub atmosphere while staying socially distanced.

6. The Rising Sun, Somerset

The Rising Sun was recently voted the best beer garden in the UK in a public vote by Union JACK radio, and for good reason too – it boasts a large riverside garden with stunning views of the Pensford viaduct and weir. Unpretentious and unspoilt, this is a classic English pub with good beer, gastropub grub and beautiful surroundings.

7. Belle Vue Tavern, Ramsgate

If windy sea air and coastal views are your thing, you’ll want to check the Belle Vue Tavern – its terrace is fondly referred to as the ‘balcony of Kent’ with its stunning vantage point across Pegwell Bay and out to the Channel.

8. The Sunflower, Belfast

The Sunflower is an iconic place to sink a pint in Belfast. With a fuss-free and no-nonsense attitude, it has everything you’d ever want from a pub: great local beer, welcoming vibes and good company. It’s crowning jewel is its south-facing beer garden with stonebaked pizzas.

9. The Druidstone, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire

The rustic Druidstone is perched on the sea’s edge atop St. Brides Bay, with stunning views out to the Atlantic. The pub also doubles up as a charming guesthouse, where guests from the UK can stay from April 12 (room service only) and outdoor drinking and dinning will be available to members and residents from April 26.

10. Assheton Arms, Clitheroe

In the picture-perfect hamlet of Downham lies this Grade II-listed village pub that’s one of the prettiest in Lancashire. The Assheton Arms has become something of a foodie destination in recent years, having been named Dining Pub of the Year in 2019’s Good Pub Guide. At the front of the pub you’ll find a large outdoor seating area where you can soak up the village atmosphere with a glass of wine.

11. The Star Inn, Yorkshire

With the North York Moors National Park on its doorstep, The Star Inn at Harome is a smart place to enjoy a well-deserved drink after a long ramble. While you might not be able to curl up by the roaring fires in this much-loved thatched inn, you can still dive into the fine wine list in the pub’s lovely country garden – which has picnic tables and an outdoor bar with decking.

12. The Boathouse, Shropshire

Shropshire is known for its great pubs and this one is no exception. When the sun’s out, this riverside gem really comes into its own with peaceful views across the River Severn.

13. The Terrace, Carlow

The Terrace in Carlow has a rustic, potting shed vibe that’s lovely to sit in on a sunny day. With French café furniture and potted plants dotted around the place, it really feels like being in an oasis of calm. Powerful heating and a retractable roof mean you can enjoy a drink here, whatever the weather. The bar also puts on live music at the weekends.

14. The Cholmondeley Arms, Cheshire

This dog-friendly pub welcomes patrons on both two and four legs, making it the perfect place to rest your legs after a dog walk. It’s particular catnip for gin lovers, as the bar serves over 400 different verities. The beer garden is large and accommodating, and there’s a delicious Garden Menu to tuck into if you’re feeling peckish.

15. An Pucán, Galway

You’ll find great drinks and great craic at ‪Irish bar An Pucán, which sits on the corner of Eyre Square in the centre of Galway city. To the rear of the pub is a foliage-filled sun trap that has plenty of group seating and outdoor heaters for when the sun sets.

According to the owners, the Guinness here is regularly touted by reviewers and customers alike as the best in Galway, so pay a visit if you’re a fan of the dark stout.