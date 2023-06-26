In the heart of Birmingham lies a tapestry of faith and spirituality, showcased by the remarkable religious buildings reflecting the city's diverse culture. These sacred spaces house beliefs, traditions, and dreams, with architectural wonders ranging from medieval churches to modern mosques and temples. As part of Birmingham Heritage Week, guided and unguided walking tours showcase 20 exceptional religious buildings, offering residents and visitors a glimpse into the city's rich history and varied faiths.

Henrhyd Falls, the tallest waterfall in Brecon Beacons, South Wales, is just a two-hour drive from Birmingham and features a captivating cascade that allows visitors to walk behind it. Popular among wild swimmers and walkers, the site has gained fame as a filming location for Batman's secret Batcave in The Dark Knight Rises. To visit, take the M5 from Birmingham and follow the scenic route past Malvern Hills and over the Welsh border. The falls are accessible via a boardwalk, with entry being free while car parking is available at a daily rate.

National Highways has provided an update on the M6 junction 10 road works near Wolverhampton, which are causing disruptions for drivers traveling to and from Birmingham. The £78 million improvement project, which began in January 2020, aims to ease congestion and reduce journey times. Upcoming road closures are set for 31 May 2023, with work anticipated to be completed by 11 June. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel, while checking the National Highways website and Twitter feed for the latest information and any changes to planned closures.

As pleasant weather and longer days draw near, many individuals may be considering a short getaway. Glasgow Airport offers numerous affordable flights daily to stunning destinations. Using Skyscanner data, we have identified the 12 most inexpensive direct flights from Glasgow Airport for those seeking a budget-friendly escape in May.

Parking at Glasgow Airport offers various options, including long stay, short stay, and fast track car parks. Long stay, located a five-minute shuttle bus ride away, is the cheapest option. Short stay is directly opposite the terminal, while fast track parking, their most exclusive product, is only a 1-2 minute walk from the terminal. Booking in advance can save up to 60%, and a 5% discount is available by filling out a form on the airport's website. Discounts apply to all types of car parks.

The Aberdonian steam train, powered by the modern Tornado steam locomotive, will take tourists on a nostalgic journey through Scotland this summer. The route includes breathtaking views from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, with an optional premier dining experience. The Tornado, built in 2008, has reached speeds of 100mph, appeared in films, and pulled royal trains. Passengers can enjoy a day filled with nostalgia, traveling in authentic 1950s carriages, and even bring their dog along. The limited summer tour is expected to sell out quickly, with prices starting at £99 per person.

Norse Atlantic Airways has introduced new flight routes from London Gatwick to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting from £205 each way. These routes, commencing May 2023, will be in addition to the existing daily service from London to New York. Orlando flights will operate four times a week in May and June, with a daily service in peak summer season, while Fort Lauderdale flights will operate three times a week in May, June, and four times a week during the rest of the summer. The airline offers a convenient travel experience with its connectivity partnership with easyJet, Norwegian, and Spirit Airlines.

TUI has revealed its largest holiday programme from Newcastle International Airport for 2024, providing increased choice for North East holidaymakers. The company plans to offer more flights than ever to 29 destinations and flights to seven exclusive locations from Newcastle. An additional aircraft will be brought to the North East's largest airport, with year-round flights planned for Sal, Cape Verde, and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The increased flights will offer travellers greater choice and flexibility on holiday durations, and seven exclusive destinations will be available in the summer of 2024.

TUI has revealed new routes for UK airports, including multiple flights from Birmingham Airport beginning in summer 2024. The programme will add 1.1 million seats for UK travellers across 13 regional airports. Birmingham Airport alone will have 18,000 additional seats, with 13 exclusive routes. TUI's managing director, Andrew Flintham, stated that the programme aims to provide more flexibility and local departure options for holidaymakers. Other airports benefitting from the programme include Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and the East Midlands, with each region experiencing a significant increase in flight seats.