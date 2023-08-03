3 of the best UK sunflower fields to snap a selfie in

They have some of the biggest heads in the botanical world, but sunflowers are much more than a pretty face. Perhaps the most famous model of them all, the pretty blooms were the subject of artist Van Gogh’s iconic painting. Last year, they grabbed the headlines once again as a symbol of hope and solidarity for the Ukrainian people following the Russian invasion.

Representing adoration, loyalty and longevity, the flowers have been a hit on social media. If you fancy snapping your own shots amongst a blaze of blooms this August, here are some of the places to check out…

Rhossili, Wales

More than 400,000 sunflowers bloom in a field close to Rhossili Bay, enough to light up the entire landscape. Originally planted by the National Trust to attract pollinators and wildlife, the flowers have since become a spectacle in their own right. After posing amidst the petals, stroll down to a sandy beach and the tidal island Worm’s Head.

How: Free. Visit nationaltrust.org.uk.

Hitchin Lavender Farm, Hertfordshire

Despite the name, the famous lavender farm also does a surprising sideline in sunflowers. Turn up at the beginning of August to see both flower species at their best. Once inside the farm, it’s possible to pick flowers for 50p per stem if you want to take some of the magic home. Savvy enough to realise the power of these plants for the ‘gram, the farm also has a professional photographer available for hire (£50) to take a series of creative snaps.

How: Entry is £7. Visit hitchinlavender.com.

Pembrokeshire Sunflowers, Wales

More than a million heads of floral sunshine radiate from the seven acres of fields at this friendly farm near Moylegrove, a small village on the north coast of Pembrokeshire. From late July and throughout August, it’s possible to skip through fields during the day. On Saturday August 12, there will be a special one-off screening of Grease as part of a Sunset Cinema event (tickets £13 in advance/£15 on the door; torchtheatre.co.uk).

How: £7 per car; £1 per flower picked. Visit pembrokeshiresunflowers.co.uk.