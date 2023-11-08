5 excellent luggage options for every type of trip

Finding the right suitcase, backpack or carry-on can often be as tricky as choosing a holiday destination. Never satisfied, keen travellers are forever on a quest to find the perfect bag.

The trick is to nail down your needs and choose accordingly. Cabin or hold? Hard case or soft? Fashionable or practical? Long or short haul? Once that’s done, making a choice should be much easier.

If you’re planning a cosy festive break or a winter sun getaway, consider investing in one of these luggage options to help you on the way.

Best lifelong travel companionEastpak Transit’R bag, £150, eastpak.com

Known for their rugged bags designed to endure life on the road, Eastpak is the best option for affordable luggage catering to a variety of needs. Designed to fit in aircraft cabins, this 42-litre, two-wheeled beauty is easy to manoeuvre from home to the airport if using public transport. Made from soft, lightweight fabric, it carries a heavy load without easily tipping over airline weight restrictions. Best of all, it comes with a 30-year guarantee.

Best waterproof optionMusto Evolution Dry Backpack, £100, musto.com

Whether heading out on a jungle trek or a hike in the UK, there’s always a risk of rain. If you want possessions to be protected, it’s worth investing in a dry bag to ensure gear is in a decent condition when finally arriving at your destination. Featuring a waterproof TPU-backed nylon shell and welded seams, this handy backpack is ideal for adventurers on the move.

Best for kidsDisney Store Lightning McQueen Rolling Luggage, £38, shopdisney.co.uk

Encouraging kids to pack their own gear for a holiday is much easier if they have an attractive suitcase to fill. Based on one of the four-wheeled stars from Pixar Cars 3, this bold and bright cabin-sized bag doubles as a toy when pulled across the front room. With four wheels, it’s easy for tiny travellers to transport and spacious enough to carry essential items.

Best long-haul travellerOsprey Sojourn 80L, £360, osprey.com

A cross between a wheelie, duffle and comfortable backpack has to be the ultimate all-round perfect travel bag. Soft-sided, the Sojourn can be taken on small safari aircraft and adventure holidays, but also looks smart enough when gliding across the marble floors of a city hotel. Oversized 90mm wheels are suitable for all terrain, while mesh inner compartments keep items organised.

Best weekenderKipling Youri Spin, £185, kipling.com

Famous for their functional, lightweight bags, Kipling have produced a durable cabin bag ideal for weekend breaks. Multiple compartments make it easy to carefully organise and store items, maximising every inch of space available. The 360-degree multidirectional wheels are a breeze to move from one destination to another. Made from water-repellent fabric, the bag will also keep items dry in light rain, while a side carry strap is handy if you’re in a hurry.