5 phenomenal South African wines to toast Love Island with

January can be a bleak month, which is why the return of Love Island is a welcome bit of sunshine.

For the first winter series since the pandemic, new presenter Maya Jama is jetting off to South Africa with a fresh crop of eligible singles

If you want to watch the drama unfold in suitable style, why not settle down with some of the country’s best wines?

1. Boschendal Brut N.V., £16.99, Waitrose

With a lovely tickle on the nose, this nutty gem is a fantastic find. With its vibrant orchard fruits enhanced by hints of nuts and crème caramel, there’s an air of richness – the perfect accompaniment to watching drama unfold on TV.

2. Gabb Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, £14.99, Majestic

A great price for a great wine, this concentrated cab sav is the definition of a broad-shouldered red. Ripe and upfront with waves of blackberry, cassis, vanilla and tobacco notes, followed by crushed blackberry flavours with a touch of saddle leather in the background, everything melds beautifully together from beginning to end. Think fillet steak or beef Wellington.

3. Graham Beck Blanc de Blancs 2017, £19.99, Majestic

South Africa excels when it comes to fizz – and you know you’re on to a winner when you pull back the foil wrapping – AKA the ‘coiffe’ – and the message reads: ‘Celebrate what matters’.

From the inviting, biscuity nose laced with zesty limes and juicy pears which carries through on the palate, to the yeasty complexity complimenting the green apple flavours, hint of spice and refreshing, long finish, this chardonnay more than delivers. A party pleaser for sure.

4. Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc 2021, £4.95, Aldi

If Love Island has you dreaming of sunnier days, transport yourself to summer with this crisp white.

One of Aldi’s biggest hits of last summer (according to the supermarket chain, they sold more than two bottles a minute), this brings a mouth-watering grassiness aligned with tropical notes and long, bright finish. Win-win at less than a fiver.

5. Journey’s End Identity Shiraz 2021, £9, Sainsbury’s

This sleek shiraz is filled with spicy blackberry and red berry fruit backed by a sun-drenched juiciness that floods the palate with chocolatey notes along the way.