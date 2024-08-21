5 spots in Liverpool every Beatles fan needs to visit

Liverpool is known for its thriving music scene and rich history, and attracts thousands of dedicated Beatles fans from across the globe every year.

The Fab Four’s roots and legacy is firmly embedded within the architecture and culture of the buzzing maritime city.

To mark the beginning of International Beatleweek Festival -which kicks off on Wednesday, August 21 – here are five spots every Beatlemaniac should tick off their bucket list…

1. Casbah Coffee Club

The Cavern Club is widely regarded as the birthplace of The Beatles, but hardcore fans know that the pop rock band’s journey actually began in the Casbah Coffee Club in Hayman’s Green.

If you are picturing a quaint coffee shop, then think again. Casbah’s is located in the basement of the band’s original drummer Pete Best’s family home.

Best’s mother Mona converted the basement into an intimate music venue in 1959 and allowed the young lads to make their mark on the place.

Fledging rockers John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Best spent hours perfecting their harmonies, sharpening their stage presence and writing their iconic songs there (before Ringo Starr replaced Best in 1962).

Casbah has been dubbed the ‘holy grail’ of Beatles history as it showcases original decorations and equipment from the 1960s.

You can book a tour of this venue by calling 07872 017 473 or by visiting Pete Best’s website.

Adults tickets cost £20 and children under 5 go free.

2. Strawberry Field

The vibrant Strawberry Field red gate is located at the entrance of the former Salvation Army children’s home and inspired the band’s infamous Strawberry Fields Forever single.

Lennon grew up near the children’s home, and his memories of playing in the grounds are interlaced within the song’s lyrics.

Behind the gates, visitors can browse through an exhibition of Beatles’ memorabilia, including archive footage, photographs and an array of intriguing artefacts.

3. Penny Lane

The Fab Four’s ode Penny Lane put this bustling street firmly on the map.

Along the lane, you’ll stroll passed Millennium Green, a lovely park, and a modern bus shelter which McCartney used in the band’s early years to change buses to visit Lennon.

The area has evolved into a trendy destination and is now home to a number of bars, bistros, food outlets, thrift shops and the same barber’s shop mentioned in the hit Penny Lane tune.

4. The Cavern Club

Dubbed the ‘cradle of British pop music’, The Cavern Club became closely associated with Merseybeat in the 50s and regularly played host to The Beatles during their fledgling years.

The iconic stage beneath the brick arches in the front of the club is the image most people associate with the Cavern Club.

Visitors can revel in live music from soloists and cover bands from mid-afternoon until late evening whilst also admiring the impressive memorabilia adorning its walls.

Located in Mathew Street in the heart of the city, the pop music venue became a regular stomping ground for the Fab Four and helped catapult them into stardom.

5. The Beatles Statue

This impressive, larger than life statue was first unveiled on Liverpool’s Waterfront in December 2015 – 50 years after their last gig in Merseyside.

Donated by the Cavern Club, the bronze sculpture was created by sculptor Andrew Edwards and weighs 1.2 tonnes in total.

Several symbolic elements have been incorporated into this tribute, including 63 rings around Ringo’s drum kit – which represents the year 1963, when The Beatles became a global phenomenon.

Also, more than 100 songs that were written during The Beatles’ active years have been inscribed into the base of the statue.

These thoughtful additions have made the iconic tribute an interactive piece as many fans excitedly scan the sculpture to find their favourite tracks.