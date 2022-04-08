5 things to see in Palm Beach, as Brooklyn Beckham is set to marry there

Palm Beach is Florida’s answer to the glamour of LA – and now, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn is marrying actress Nicola Peltz in the glitzy island town.

Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, are set to marry there on Saturday April 9 at her family’s oceanfront home, owned by her billionaire businessman father Nelson Peltz.

The Peltz’s Palm Beach estate is reportedly worth £76 million, measuring 44,000 square feet. Celebrity guests such as Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and Snoop Dogg are rumoured to be attending, and Peltz is set to wear a custom Valentino dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Located on a narrow barrier island, and separated from the mainland by Lake Worth Lagoon, Palm Beach is a luxurious place to tie the knot.

The Beckham wedding isn’t the first of its calibre to take over the town. Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara married Joe Manganiello there in 2015, and basketball legend Michael Jordan wed model Yvette Prieto in 2013.

When settlers first arrived in Palm Beach in 1872, the area was known as Lake Worth. After coconuts were planted from Havana, Palm Beach was born – and it’s been a tourist hotspot since the 1880s.

The family is notorious for big celebrations. (Alamy/PA)

It is home to luxury brands, yachts, stunning beaches and famous faces. Property on the island is extremely expensive, with Zillow suggesting the average house value is $1,756,045 (£1,300,000).

So if you want to see Palm Beach yourself – but as a visitor, rather than investing millions in property – here’s what you should check out…

1. The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum

The museum is filled with classical design. (Alamy/PA)

Built in 1902, this striking building is a picture of decadence and palatial beauty. Once home to Henry Morrison – a pioneer of the US railways – it’s a museum, with exciting exhibitions and classically designed gardens to explore.

2. Lake Trail

This is a fabulous five-and-a-half-mile hike through some of the most beautiful and expensive parts of Palm Beach’s western side. Surrounded by bougainvillea, huge homes, and – of course – lots of palm trees, on the trail you can combine exercise and sightseeing.

3. The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Built in the 1950s, this retail haven is now home to dozens of high-end stores, quaint cafes and classy restaurants. If you love shopping, or even just basking in the sun with a coffee and the paper, the Plaza is a must-visit.

4. Worth Avenue

The likes of Rod Stewart and Celine Dion have been spotted on Worth Drive. (Alamy/PA)

The Rodeo Drive of Palm Beach, Worth Avenue is an upmarket shopping and dining area – with hefty price tags, of course. The likes of Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton are staples on Worth Avenue, and celebrities such as Celine Dion and Rod Stewart have reportedly been spotted there.

5. The Four Arts Botanical Gardens

With a library, sculpture garden and a fragrant botanical garden, this is a real oasis on the island. You can also see films, notable speakers and concerts at the Four Arts.

This is just a taste of the beautiful nature you can experience in Palm Beach. Nearby Peanut Island Park – a man-made island – is also very popular, with stunning swathes of palm trees and amazing snorkelling experiences. Slightly further off the beaten track, you will find John D MacArthur Beach State Park, complete with a beautiful nature trail and fishing opportunities.