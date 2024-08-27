6 iconic places every Oasis fan should visit

This morning’s long-awaited announcement that Oasis are reuniting for a UK and Ireland tour next year has created an undeniable buzz across the country.

While we eagerly wait to get our hands on these sought-after tickets, which will go on sale at 9am on Saturday, August 31, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Here are six key destinations to visit that will reignite your Oasis fever…

1. Paul Arthurs’ (Bonehead) House in Manchester

Oasis released their record-breaking debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994, and its infamous cover was taken in the band’s guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs’ living room in 8 Stratford Avenue, West Didsbury, Manchester. Tour guides often still stop outside the Victorian house to reflect on this turning point in their career (the homeowners are apparently quite used to it!).

Although some of the interior inside may have changed over the past three decades (no more Manchester City merch or pink flamingos), it remains a significant place in history as this album helped light the fuse for the Britpop movement. This house was also one of the locations filmed in Shakermaker music video.

2. The Boardwalk in Manchester

Oasis’ journey to global stardom arguably began at The Boardwalk in 21 Little Peter Street, Manchester – an infamous club where the band played their first live gig on August 14 in 1991. At this point, the band was a four-piece made up of Liam Gallagher, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan and Tony McCarroll.

The legendary music venue also hosted other Madchester icons, such as The Charlatans and The Stone Roses. Although the club closed in 1999, and has since been converted into apartments, there is a blue smiley plaque on the building which highlights this vibrant history.

3. Sawmills Studio in Cornwall

Situated on the banks of the River Fowey in Cornwall and only accessible by foot or boat, the renowned Sawmills Studio – next to an enchanting forest with beautiful lakeside views – is where Oasis recorded their first album.

It has hosted dozens of famous musicians over the years, such the Stone Roses, The Verve and Supergrass. And who knows, the picturesque landscape and fresh air may even inspire you to write a hit as big as Live Forever…

4. Sifters Record Shop in Manchester

Die-hard Oasis fans know that Sifters Record Shop on 177 Fog Lane in Burnage, Manchester, has a special place in the Gallagher brothers’ hearts. Growing up, they bought music there and the shop was even name-checked in Shakermaker in the line: ‘Mr Sifter sold me songs when I was just 16.’

There is also a huge black and white mural of the brothers outside of the music shop, which is a great backdrop for Instagram-worthy snaps. This mural was created by Manchester-based artist Pic.One.Art to mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album.

5. Berwick Street in Soho, London

Berwick Street is the location depicted in the sleeve art of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, the band’s second album. Rock photographer Michael Spencer Jones shot this iconic cover in the early hours of Sunday morning on July 23, 1995.

Heartbroken Madferits constructed a shrine outside Selectadisc (formerly located on 34-35 Berwick Street) on the day Bonehead announced his departure from the band. This corner is still home to central London’s largest concentration of independent record shops, so is filled with a plethora of hidden gems.

6. The Water Rats in London

The Grays Inn Road venue firmly cemented its place in the capital city’s thriving music scene in the early Nineties, when Oasis played their first London gig there on January 27, 1994. Other huge names such as Bob Dylan, The Pogues and Katy Perry have also performed at this legendary venue over the years.

Water Rats is still open and bustling today, so go inside and take a look for yourself. Enjoy a pint, soak up the atmosphere, and imagine Supersonic playing in the background.