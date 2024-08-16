7 countries you didn’t know have amazing beaches

Fed up with wading through crowds and tiptoeing around towels to secure a sunbathing spot on a bustling beach?

Holiday hotspots like Spain and Greece are well known for their beautiful beaches. But Europe also has plenty of other hidden seaside gems to explore.

Enjoy uninterrupted, beautiful coastal views and some much-needed peace and quiet in one of the following destinations to end the summer holidays on a high…

1. Albania

Albania might be the ideal budget holiday destination for people looking to book a last-minute seaside break to soak up the final few rays of the summer. And this underrated Balkan country in Southeastern Europe offers stunning views of the simmering Adriatic and Ionian Seas and average summer temperatures of around 33°C.

Orikum, Ksamil and Dhërmi are firm favourites with locals and offer a mixture of pebbly and sand beaches, where you can hire a sun lounger for only a couple of pounds.

If you are feeling particular adventurous, take a ferry or speed boat to the gorgeous Karaburun Peninsula island to enjoy some of the best views Albania has to offer.

2. Wales

Wales often gets a bad rep for its grey skies and showers, but in reality, summers in Wales can be glorious and if you drive along the west coast on a sunny weekend, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the variety of beaches you encounter.

The Gower Peninsula, known for its pristine and untouched beaches and coves, is Wales’ best kept secret. Beaches such as the Three Cliffs Bay, Rhossili and Oxwich are renowned for their excellent water quality, making them ideal for swimming and surfing too. You might even spot a seal or dolphin bob its head out of the deep blue waves if you are lucky.

3. Estonia

Estonians enjoy more than 3,700km of Baltic coastline, as well as hundreds of natural lakes and an array of unique beaches.

Some of the beaches, such as Pärnu and Roosta, are long, empty expanses of sand, just perfect for hours of strolling. Meanwhile, others are rocky and feature historic lighthouses.

The moderate climate, averaging at around 20°C in the summer, makes Estonia an ideal sea vacation for those who prefer to avoid scorching conditions.

4. Ireland

If you’re looking to reconnect with nature and feel soft sand under your toes, consider Ireland as your next seaside getaway.

Dog’s Bay and Trá Mór are just two of the hidden treasures dotted across Ireland, which offer velvet sand and an escape from the busyness of modern life.

A lot of the Irish coastline has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag status, which goes to the world’s cleanest beaches which hold the highest environmental standards.

5. Montenegro

Nestled between Albania, Serbia and Bosnia is the magnificent, and often forgotten about, country of Montenegro.

This small country encompasses breath-taking fortified towns, magical coves and sparkly waters – with stunning beaches such as Budva Bay.

Its charming atmosphere and stunning scenery will make your trip to Montenegro the envy of all your Instagram followers.

6. Scotland

Scotland is arguably home to some of the most striking landscapes and coastal havens in the UK. And if off-grid holidays are right up your street, plan a road trip up north to scratch the surface of Scotland’s 900 offshore islands.

Claigan Coral Beach on the Isle of Skye, for instance, is a perfect example of a tranquil Scottish beach, offering picturesque views and plenty of sea birds and seals. The Scottish coastline is a great destination for campervan lovers seeking a unique adventure, too.

7. Germany

Germany is known for its historic landmarks and cultural festivals, but the beauty of its northern coastline remains a mystery to most UK holidaymakers, who often see Germany as an autumn city-break destination. However, the country actually encompasses a surprising number of islands, such as Rugen and Amrum, with untouched tranquil beaches.

Sylt, Germany’s northernmost island, has almost 25 miles of fine, sandy beaches to enjoy, and watching the sunset from the Rotes Kliff near Kampen is highly recommended by those in the know.

The temperature of Germany’s north coast and tiny islands peaks at around 22°C in the summer, so this is another great choice for travellers who thrive in slightly cooler temperatures.

So, what are you waiting for? Peaceful, unspoiled beaches await..