7 places to go for a post-match pint or meal after the West Ham v Manchester City game

As football fans gear up for the highly anticipated West Ham v Manchester City match this weekend, some might be pondering about where to go to debrief after the game.

The game is due to kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday August 31 at the iconic London Stadium.

Luckily for you, the snazzy stadium is located within the beautiful grounds of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, and more importantly, in walking distance of some great pubs and restaurants.

Whether you are looking for a chill spot to grab some food after the match or a post-match pint – whether that’s alcoholic or not – we’ve got you covered.

Here are six venues around Stratford where you can celebrate, or commiserate, after the game…

1. The Cow

Address: Westfield Stratford City, 4 Chestnut Plaza, Montfichet Road, London, E20 1GLSaturday opening hours: 10am-midnight

The Cow is one of Stratford’s best-kept secrets.

This contemporary watering hole regularly hosts live screenings of all the thrilling major football tournaments, as well as intense rugby matches and gripping tennis showdowns, so is a firm favourite amongst sport lovers.

It is split into multiple levels, including the modern Langthorne Bar upstairs, and attains a cosy, rustic interior throughout, and offers great views of the park and stadium.

The light-filled pub offers a good selection of wines, craft beers, real cask ales and non-alcoholic options, along with plenty of tasty bar snacks to graze on – or a steak if you are keen to join the herd.

2. The Sportsman Stratford

Address: 78-102 Broadway, Newham, Greater London, E15 1NGSaturday opening hours: 9am-1am

If you are seeking somewhere with a lively ambience full of fellow football fans, then The Sportsman is for you.

The venue welcomes supporters from all clubs, as connecting sporting fans is at the heart of the venue’s ethos.

Located in the Stratford Shopping Centre, the pub has a well-stocked bar, and extensive menus catering to all types of dietary requirements if you’re hungry for a bite after the game.

It gets very busy during the Premier League season, so if you are planning to come with a large group, then book a table. That way you won’t miss out on this venue’s buzzing atmosphere.

3. Tap East

Address: 7 International Square, London, E20 1EESaturday opening hours: Midday-10pm

Tap East is another gem found in the Westfield Shopping Centre.

Beer connoisseurs can pick from a wide selection of bottled beers at this welcoming brewery-pub which stocks nearly 150 names – including a great selection of pale ales, stouts and experimental beers that are brewed on-site.

17 draught beers are offered straight from the keg and beers from around globe are constantly updated and rotated.

4. Goldengrove – Wetherspoons

Address: 146-148 The Grove, London, E15 1NSSaturday opening hours: 8am-1am

You can never go wrong with a Wetherspoons – and after the match, you can head to the Golden Grove for a much-needed debrief.

This classic venue will never lose its popularity and is likely to be brimmed full of all walks of life next weekend.

5. Roof East

Address: 7 & 8 Stratford Multi Storey Car Park, Great Eastern Rd, London, E15 1XESaturday opening hours: Midday-11pm

If you want to soak up the best views and vibes of east London, then make a beeline to Roof East after the West Ham game.

This colourful seasonal venue is filled with plenty of benches for big groups to squeeze onto, and is always bustling with fun energy and great music – and it has a great selection of mocktails if you don’t fancy an alcoholic drink.

6. FIGO

Address: 17 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JNSaturday opening hours: 11am-11.15pm

After a rollercoaster of stress and excitement at the football game, you may been keen to tuck into a hearty meal of carbs.

Located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, FIGO is a modern Italian restaurant which uses classic ingredients but with a contemporary twist.

This inviting space includes an open plan kitchen where you can see your pizza be cooked to perfection in a wood-fire oven.

If you are still hungry after your mains, treat yourself to a generous helping of tiramisu for dessert.

7. Colour Factory

Address: 8 Queen’s Yard, London, E9 5ENSaturday opening hours: Midday-4am

Looking to dance the night away after a big win? Then head to the Colour Factory in Hackney Wick.

This vibrant nightclub is popular among the hipsters of east London and is the perfect place to boogie after a successful game.

Expect incredible DJ sets, a state-of-the-art sound system and a drink or two – whether you fancy an alcoholic drink or a softie instead.