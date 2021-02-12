8 things you never knew about beavers

Beavers are back, at least in the UK.

After successful reintroductions to a handful of sites in England and Scotland over the last 20 years, 2021 will be a career year for the world’s second largest rodent, with further reintroductions confirmed in five new counties in England and Wales, and more expected in 2022.

Once a ‘keystone species’, Britain’s beavers were hunted to extinction in the 16th century, and wildlife experts have long pushed for their return. Here’s a few things you never knew about nature’s most effective woodcutter…

1. Eurasian beavers mate for life

Like albatrosses, prairie voles, and, er, some humans, Eurasian beavers will stand by their partners come rain or shine (North American beavers, not so much). The creatures are mostly monogamous, and do almost everything together, from dam-building to child-rearing.

2. The world’s longest beaver dam is huge

Discovered by helicopter in 2010 and visible from space, the world’s largest beaver dam is located in the Wood Buffalo National Park in Alberta, Canada, and notches a whopping 850 metres in length. That’s nearly three times the height of the Eiffel Tower.

Surrounded by inhospitable wilderness, it wasn’t until 2014 that American adventurer Rob Mark trekked through 200km of mosquito-ridden forest to become the first person to reach the dam by land.

3. Beavers used to be gigantic

During the last ice age, super-sized beavers the size of bears roamed the wetlands of North America, before dying out at the same time as the woolly mammoth. We await with bated breath the announcement of Jurassic Park 6: Beaver Edition.

4. There are only two species of beaver

The Eurasian beaver ranges from Scotland all the way to Mongolia, and is the smaller of the two species, preferring to build simple lodges close to the riverbank. The North American or Canadian beaver is bigger and bolder, building freestanding lodges and dams that tend to be more sophisticated than their Eurasian equivalents.

5. Beaver behinds smell like vanilla

A beaver’s butt (technically its ‘castor sacs’ – right next to the butt) releases a goo called castoreum, which the animal uses to mark its territory. It smells of musky vanilla, and is an FDA-approved food flavouring in the US.

6. Beavers have been skydiving

In 1950, several beaver families were quite literally parachuted into parts of rural Idaho as part of a government relocation programme. The animals were initially moved by truck, but often perished during the long, waterless journey, so rangers resorted to hurling boxes of beavers out of small planes.

Miraculously most of the beavers touched down unharmed, and their descendants still flourish in Idaho today.

7. Beavers have to constantly file down their teeth

Beavers don’t just gnaw through tree trunks to source building materials, or annoy local lumberjacks. A beaver’s famous gnashers grow at a rate of nearly half a centimetre a month, and without constant erosion could become so large the beaver would struggle to feed.

8. The beaver is the national animal of Canada

Canada has boundless fauna to choose from – moose, bear, bison, reindeer, cougar, killer whale – but chose the beaver to be “a symbol of the sovereignty of Canada” via an act of parliament in 1975.