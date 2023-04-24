A crowning glory of days out to celebrate the coronation

When it comes to pomp and ceremony, nobody does it better than Great Britain. As we gear up for the crowning of the King in Westminster Abbey on May 6, a host of events and activities have been planned.

Along with watching the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace, celebrate with these special events up and down the country.

Sample the King’s top tipple

Where: Hilton Bankside hotel, London

Inspired by the carriage that will transport Charles, a 40kg display at the Hilton Bankside London hotel took 25 days to build. If you’re heading to the capital, celebrate with a King’s cocktail featuring Scotch whiskey (£12), thought to be Charles’ favourite tipple. Pay an extra £5 on May 5 or 6 for a Bartender’s Buffet of bottomless pre-mixed cocktails.

How: Visit hilton.com

Enjoy the best of Britain’s baked goods

Where: Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire

There’s nothing more patriotic than holding aloft a bone china cup of Yorkshire tea. Celebrate the coronation with a royal spread of pastries and sandwiches at riverside country house Newby Hall, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. From 3pm on May 8, guests can join the celebrations, posing for photographs on an oversized throne and wearing a replica Saint Edward’s Crown. A jazz quartet will provide music, with some sing-alongs in store. Make time to see Newby’s rare set of replica Crown Jewels, on display to the public this year.

How: Entry for adults from £18 (gardens only ticket); children £15. Afternoon tea for two is £55 per couple; £80 for a family. (Must be pre-booked by May 3). Visit newbyhall.com

Explore a grand castle

Where: Raby Castle, Durham

Throughout history, kings have occupied castles across the UK and each crumbling building has plenty of stories to tell. Completed in 1390, Raby Castle belonged to the Viking King Canute – the self-appointed Emperor of the North – in the 11th century. Discover intriguing tales of love and treason on a special tour of the site on May 8, 13 and June 3, 4, visiting areas not usually open to the public. A Raby Royal Children’s Trail uses clues and pointers to reveal secrets of the past.

How: Adults £25, children (four-15) £6.50, under fours free. Visit raby.co.uk

Enjoy a night at the races

Where: Royal Windsor Racecourse

The late Queen Mother was a big fan of the races. When in residence at the castle, she regularly attended the Monday racing fixtures at Royal Windsor to watch her horses run. Set on the banks of the river Thames, in the shadow of Windsor Castle, the grounds have welcomed multiple members of the royal family throughout the years. Have a taste of the high life on May 8, when – to celebrate the coronation – Royal Windsor Racecourse is hosting a free race night, with an evening of coronation-themed food and drink.

How: Bookings must be made in advance. Visit windsor-racecourse.co.uk

Take a royal river cruise

Where: The Thames, London

London is packed with royal attractions – too many to see in one bank holiday weekend. One way to get a good overview of the top sites is to take a trip along the river Thames on London’s river bus service, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers. Hop off at Westminster Pier to see Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will take place and where former kings and queens of England are buried, before heading along the Mall to Buckingham Palace. Highlights viewable from the water include at Sir Christopher Wren’s masterpiece St Paul’s Cathedral, where Charles married Diana; the Tower of London, home to the Crown Jewels since 1661; and the Old Royal Naval College on the original site of Greenwich Palace, where Henry VIII and other Tudor monarchs were born.

How: A family River Roamer ticket (from £42.40 online) allows families to hop-on and hop-off Uber Boat by Thames Clippers all day long. Visit uberboatbythamesclippers.com