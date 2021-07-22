Adventurer Ben Fogle explains why he’s on track for a British staycation summer

Working from home has been positive in a number of ways, but it’s also had a detrimental impact on our work/life balance. According to new research by the rail industry, on average, Brits worked an extra three hours per week and lost four days of annual leave last year.

But 2021 has to be different.

With restrictions on UK travel now easing, it’s time to get out and explore locally. TV presenter Ben Fogle, who is fronting a new campaign for the rail industry, plans to take his family on several train trips this summer.

Ben Fogle (John Nguyen/PA)

“Britain is full of some of the most beautiful and vibrant spots in the world,” says the father-of-two. “From country hikes to seaside strolls, and bustling towns and cities, even a day trip to somewhere new can leave you feeling inspired for the future. And that’s something we could all do with a little of right now.”

Fogle is encouraging people to rediscover Britain by train and enter a competition to win a year’s worth of train travel, along with a work of art inspired by 12 of our favourite locations.

Need some inspiration? Here are three of his favourite journeys.

London to Penzance

“It’s such a beautiful, dramatic journey. I do it quite a lot and it always feels like I’m coming home or heading on holiday, at least from the moment I get on board. I love the coastal section where the train often gets hit by waves.”

Glasgow to Mallaig

“I love the journey to Mallaig – it must be one of the most beautiful rail journeys. I love the highlands and Mallaig is the gateway to the islands – this route is one of the best ways to explore that part of the UK. I have done it many times. My children are doing it this week.”

London to Fort William

“I often use the sleeper train to get to and from Scotland. There is something so exciting about spending the night on a tiny cabin on a train. Going to sleep in the city and waking in the wilds of Scotland is a fantastic way to make the most of your trip.”

To enter the golden ticket giveaway, submit your contact details at nationalrail.co.uk/goldenticket