Affordable new UK glamping sites to beat the cost of living crisis this summer

It was a trend that took hold during the pandemic, but as the cost of living crisis continues to escalate, staycation camping holidays are here to stay.

Fortunately, sleeping under canvas doesn’t have to be an exercise in survival training. From posh yurts to converted horse trailers, pimped-up glamping facilities are a far cry from the simple A-frame tents of yesteryear.

Best of all, you don’t have to pay a fortune to pitch up in luxury.

Here are a few excellent value options to consider this summer…

Best for adventurous familiesWildconTENTment, Shropshire

Beryl, the horse box converted into a bathroom (WildconTENTment/PA)

Proving life on the farm is never dull, this family-run operation on the Shropshire/Welsh borders offers a range of activities that are anything but run of the mill. Aside from watching cows being milked and chickens fed, families can explore a network of paths leading to rope swings and bird-watching lookouts. At night, clear skies provide opportunities for star gazing, while at dawn yoga or Pilates classes can be arranged.

Try your hand at willow weaving and pottery, or go big by joining a rock-climbing and abseiling adventure led by a climbing instructor at nearby Llanymynech Rocks.

A family-run dairy farm since the 1950s, the site was extended to include an eight-pitch glamping area in 2021. Guests can bring their own tents or hire one of three fully kitted bell tents (two sleep five; one for couples) with Kadai fire bowls. There’s also an option to include Beryl – a converted horse trailer featuring an outdoor shower, outdoor washing-up area and copper roll-top bath.

How: A three-night stay starts from £360 for a Beryl and Bell Tent combo (sleeping five) including all bed linen. Or take your own tent (from £20 per night for up to six) and hire a Beryl Bathroom (three available) for £65. Visit wildcontentment.com. Open until the end of October.

Best for forest hermitsSecret Wood Glamping, Peak District

(Pitchup/PA)

There’s only one tent up for grabs at this secluded woodland site, so you’ll have to be quick. Occupying a spacious clearing in four acres of private land, it can sleep up to six (with a double bed, double sofa bed and two singles) or functions as a cosy romantic retreat for two.

All bedding and a log burning stove is provided, along with a barbecue and an outdoor covered kitchen (with gas stove, utensils and seating), plus a compost toilet and hot outdoor shower (with eco-friendly toiletries).

The star attraction is a wood-fired hot tub, perfect for easing muscles after hikes in the surrounding Peak District. Or head to nearby Chatsworth House and picture-book village Bakewell, famous for its almond and cherry tarts.

How: Pitchup (pitchup.com) offer stays from £33pp per night (based on six people), with a minimum two-night stay. Open until September 4.

Best for safari seekersThe Nest, Lincolnshire

A luxurious bath tub at The Nest (The Nest/PA)

Working out at just £31.25 per night – if there are six of you staying – this African-inspired nature camp is a fraction of what you’d pay on a safari. Couple Archie and Emma have set aside a lakeside area on their farm for three luxury tents – Pinkfoot, Cuckoo and Teal – each with a king-size bed, a twin room and a two-person, king-size cabin bed, all decked out in White Company linen.

There’s a fully equipped kitchen, a cupboard full of board games, a wood-burning stove and plenty of blankets to wrap up warm on the large outdoor terrace during colder nights. Or relax in a freestanding egg-shaped bath with a glass of wine.

Pre-order from a menu of homemade classics to be placed in the fridge for your arrival, along with breakfast farm-produced staples delivered fresh each morning.

For a day out, visit the Elizabethan Burghley House or Belvoir Castle – although none are a match for the natural grandeur of The Nest.

How: A four-night stay costs from £125pp (based on six staying). Open until November 1. Visit thenestglamping.co.uk.