As Forest Whitaker enjoys Wales, these are the places to put on your bucket list

Summer holidays might nearly be over, but Forest Whitaker is still enjoying the best Wales has to offer.

The actor is currently filming Netflix film Havoc alongside Tom Hardy, and has been posting pictures in various locations around the country. He posted on Twitter: ‘Enjoying time in the beautiful Wales before going back to set.’

It looks as though Whitaker has been visiting Penarth and Tenby – two of the many Welsh locations you’ll want to put on your bucket list…

Penarth

(Alamy/PA)

This quaint seaside town has it all: a stylish Art Deco pavilion on the pier, a Victorian arcade in the city centre and rows of colourful houses lining the long pebble beach.

It’s easily accessible, too – only a short drive from Cardiff city centre.

Tenby

We can see why Whitaker made the effort to visit Tenby Castle: the Norman ruins are a striking reminder of history. Standing on a little island attached to the mainland by a small strip of land, what’s left is largely rubble, but surrounded by the vast expanse of sea, it really is a picture-perfect place to visit.

While you’re there, check out the remarkably well preserved medieval walls of Tenby town, the beautiful North Beach and nearby Caldey Island.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

(Alamy/PA)

Made out of stone and iron, this tall structure is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Originally opened in the early 1800s, it provides a pathway for the Llangollen Canal.

You can walk along the bridge next to the canal and enjoy the sweeping views, or if you’re feeling adventurous 11 miles of the canal – crossing over the aqueduct – is a well-loved canoe trail.

Snowdonia National Park

The largest national park in Wales, Snowdonia wins all the top prizes: it’s got the highest mountain and the biggest natural lake in the country, and is well worth a visit.

Hiking is the best way to soak up the incredible scenery, and there are walks available for all abilities.

Devil’s Bridge Falls

Deep in the Cambrian Mountains among mystical woodlands is a waterfall so awe-inspiring that William Wordsworth wrote a poem about it, called To The Torrent At The Devil’s Bridge.

The best way to experience the waterfall is taking the Devil’s Bridge Fall Nature Trail – a circular walk lasting around 45 minutes (although not accessible to everyone). Along the route, you’ll see a curious sight: three bridges stacked one on top of another, built at different times throughout history.

Legend has it the original bridge was built by the devil, who asked for the soul of whoever first crossed the bridge in return. He didn’t quite get what he bargained for as a dog – not a human – was the first soul to cross the bridge.

Freshwater West

Wales’ coastline is full of glorious beaches, and Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire is one of the best. It’s known as a surfer’s paradise, but you don’t need to get in the water to enjoy it. The wide sandy beach feels largely untouched, backed by a huge area of dunes and with a rocky reef at one end.

Its unspoiled beauty means Freshwater West is often used as a filming location – most memorably in both parts of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.