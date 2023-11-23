As the festive season approaches, many are planning post-Christmas holidays. There are nine affordable destinations reachable from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, ranging from sunny locales to city breaks in Ireland. These flights, for one adult in economy class, leave Liverpool on 27th December and return 3rd January 2024. Please note, no destinations within England are included.

The article chronicles the author's return, almost 20 years later, to the vibrant, culture-rich area of Shoreditch in East London. The author stayed at The Mondrian Shoreditch, a hotel that blends into the local arts scene with its quirky decor and location in an energetic neighbourhood. Despite significant development in the area, the author was pleased to discover that the eclectic mix of art, music, and fashion that characterised East London in the early 2000s, was still alive, albeit less raw. The author relished the diverse food offerings, spa treatments, and the pulsating life of Shoreditch. Nightly stay at Mondrian starts from £299.

The UK government must allocate additional funding for Transport for London (TfL) in the upcoming chancellor's autumn statement or risk significant spending cuts, warns Mayor Sadiq Khan. A lack of confirmed funding could also impact the purchase of extra trains for the Elizabeth line, essential for managing passenger influx post-HS2 completion. TfL's business case demonstrates that three-quarters of future investment can be self-funded but support is still needed for capital projects. The Department for Transport asserts the mayor is responsible for ensuring TfL's success, adding it has provided more than £6bn in support since 2020.

Jet2 has disclosed a substantial expansion for Summer and Autumn 2024, providing almost 70,000 additional seats across eight UK airports, including Newcastle. The move is in response to strong demand for late summer holidays. Six additional destinations are available for North East tourists in the latter half of 2024, comprising Ibiza, Reus, Majorca, Zante, Menorca, and Fuerteventura. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, noted the significant demand for Summer 2024 and added that they are giving customers more choice and flexibility for sun destinations.

Repair works on the Brent Cross Flyover in north-west London are set to commence in early 2025, according to Transport for London (TfL). The flyover, which lets drivers traverse the A406 North Circular, has been in subpar condition for some years, leading to a weight restriction being placed in 2020 due to doubts about its stability. Labour assembly member Anne Clarke welcomed the development, having campaigned for the bridge's repair for a considerable time.

The Peak District, known for its scenic landscapes, includes the charming town of Castleton, located in Hope Valley. It's an ideal spot for hikers and cyclists, and those seeking tranquillity. The town boasts the ruins of the Peveril Castle, offering panoramic vistas of the surrounding area. Castleton's quirky streets are filled with independent shops, cafes and restaurants. It’s accessible from Manchester either by car or direct train service to Hope, with a further small bus ride or 35-minute walk to reach Castleton. The journey takes roughly an hour to 90 minutes depending on the time of departure.

June's weather has been splendid, but potential storms have people looking towards holidays abroad. Airlines are offering great summer deals for North East families wanting a getaway during the school break. Education pauses from Friday, 22 July until Monday, 5 September. All prices are accurate as of publishing and are based on one-week trips leaving from Newcastle Airport on the first Monday of the school holidays and returning to the North East.

Virgin Atlantic has declared the reintroduction of direct flights from Manchester Airport to Las Vegas, making it the only UK airport, outside of London, offering this service. Starting from 2 June 2024, the flights will operate thrice weekly on the Airbus A350-1000. Tickets will be available from July 2023, with return economy fares at £770 per person. The route provides links to West Coast attractions and cities like the Grand Canyon, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Virgin Atlantic's chief commercial officer, Juha Jarvinen, expressed excitement about offering customers the chance to fly direct to the US West Coast.

The West Midlands houses an abundance of castles, from grand Norman fortresses to distinguished Tudor manors, rich with history, legend, and impressive architecture. These emblematic structures, not far from Birmingham, functioned as power symbols and defensive bastions, playing crucial roles in the region's cultural heritage. Visiting these castles provides a unique way to honour historical figures like King Charles and the area's past nobility. Appealing to history enthusiasts, architecture admirers or those seeking a romantic getaway, the West Midlands castles promise an immersive journey into the past.

TUI has announced a major expansion of its summer programme for 2024, launching a new route from Manchester Airport to Budapest. The initiative includes an additional 1.1 million flight seats across the UK, with an extra 130,000 seats from Manchester Airport. More flights will also depart from Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands. TUI's Managing Director, Andrew Flintham, stated the programme aims to offer customers more flexibility in choosing their departure airport and holiday duration. The increase will provide additional seating to Turkey, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, North Africa, Italy, and Croatia.