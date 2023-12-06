Christmas gift ideas for globetrotters
Buying Christmas presents is always a challenge – especially for people who like to keep their possessions on the minimum side. Travellers lean towards lightweight, practical gear that serves a useful purpose without adding too much weight to their luggage.
If you have an eager adventurer in the family, try one of these gifts.
BLOW Hairdryer, £195, mdlondon
Keep hair under control while on the go. Weighing just 360g, this is probably the lightest model on the market.
Cerium Hoody Women’s, £350, Arc’teryx
A lightweight down hoody to use as a base layer or alone.
Memory Foam Travel Pillow, £12.99, Mountain Warehouse
Make long journeys more bearable with a memory foam neck pillow, designed to mould around your neck.
Roe – Waxed Canvas Adventure Backpack, £120, Kovered
Made from reclaimed leather and waxed heavy cotton, this water-resistant bag has compartments for camera equipment and tech gear.
The Aerolight Transit Mug, £31.99 (0.35l), Stanley
Surprisingly light, this travel mug uses spun-steel, double-wall vacuum insulation to reduce weight, while keeping drinks hot or cold for hours.
Futo Laptop Sleeve, £28.99 (16 inch), OYOY LIVING DESIGN
Use this fabric case to keep laptops safe on the go, and flip it into a handbag at night.
Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush, £49.99; Charging Travel Case, £20, Ordo
An electric toothbrush is better for both the environment and oral hygiene. This model – with 40,000 sonic pulses per minute – comes with a secure carry case to keep it clean during travels.
Stamford Notebook Medium Travellers Journal, £44.50, Pen Heaven
Put pen to paper and record adventures in a refillable leather-bound journal, which can be personalised with embossed initials.
Ramverk Camera Insert XL Black Out, £179, Db
Keep camera gear tidy in a padded capsule designed to fit inside backpacks or cabin bags.
