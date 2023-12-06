06 December 2023

Christmas gift ideas for globetrotters

06 December 2023

Buying Christmas presents is always a challenge – especially for people who like to keep their possessions on the minimum side. Travellers lean towards lightweight, practical gear that serves a useful purpose without adding too much weight to their luggage.

If you have an eager adventurer in the family, try one of these gifts.

BLOW Hairdryer, £195, mdlondon

Keep hair under control while on the go. Weighing just 360g, this is probably the lightest model on the market.

Cerium Hoody Women’s, £350, Arc’teryx

A lightweight down hoody to use as a base layer or alone.

Memory Foam Travel Pillow, £12.99, Mountain Warehouse

Make long journeys more bearable with a memory foam neck pillow, designed to mould around your neck.

Roe – Waxed Canvas Adventure Backpack, £120, Kovered

Made from reclaimed leather and waxed heavy cotton, this water-resistant bag has compartments for camera equipment and tech gear.

The Aerolight Transit Mug, £31.99 (0.35l), Stanley

Surprisingly light, this travel mug uses spun-steel, double-wall vacuum insulation to reduce weight, while keeping drinks hot or cold for hours.

Futo Laptop Sleeve, £28.99 (16 inch), OYOY LIVING DESIGN

Use this fabric case to keep laptops safe on the go, and flip it into a handbag at night.

Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush, £49.99; Charging Travel Case, £20, Ordo

An electric toothbrush is better for both the environment and oral hygiene. This model – with 40,000 sonic pulses per minute – comes with a secure carry case to keep it clean during travels.

Stamford Notebook Medium Travellers Journal, £44.50, Pen Heaven

Put pen to paper and record adventures in a refillable leather-bound journal, which can be personalised with embossed initials.

Ramverk Camera Insert XL Black Out, £179, Db

Keep camera gear tidy in a padded capsule designed to fit inside backpacks or cabin bags.

