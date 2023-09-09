Cruises: a new generation is taking to the seas PLUS more travel tips

A mother and daughter embark on a two-week Mediterranean cruise, exploring the Balearic islands and Spanish cities. Their cruise ship, Britannia, leaves from Southampton and visits Cadiz, Cartagena, Ibiza, Mallorca, and Gibraltar. The cruise includes a variety of shore experiences, from sightseeing and shopping to snorkelling and partying. The mother enjoys the shared time with her daughter, learning about photography and the younger generation's lifestyle. The ship, equipped with multiple amenities, offers entertainment and relaxation. A similar itinerary is available on 16th August 2024, with prices from £1,249 per person for an inside cabin.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has been crowned the UK's best airport for the second consecutive year by Which? Travel. The award was given based on superior customer reviews and ratings. LJLA is set to launch new Jet2 routes in 2024, increasing passenger traffic. The airport is located seven miles from the city centre and does not have a train station. It offers different airlines including easyJet, Ryanair and Lufthansa among others. Its security opens at 4:00am and has an average queue time of 15-20 minutes during peak periods. The airport contains various amenities such as duty-free shops, a lounge, and restaurants.

Virgin Atlantic has confirmed the resumption of direct flights from Manchester Airport to Las Vegas, marking the airport as the only one outside of London offering direct flights to America's West Coast. Beginning on 2 June 2024, the thrice-weekly flights will be serviced by Virgin's Airbus A350-1000, with tickets available from July 2023. The route not only provides access to Las Vegas but also to several attractions and cities on the West Coast. Virgin Atlantic executives and Manchester representatives expressed excitement around the announcement and its potential for boosting tourism and business opportunities.

The M6 Junction 10 improvements in Wolverhampton, ongoing since January 2020, are causing road disruptions that impact local communities and businesses. These works will lead to road closures from 31 May 2023. National Highways advises motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time. Road closures include the A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound and parts of the M6. The £78 million project aims to ease congestion and reduce journey times for local drivers. The public is reminded to check the routes and closures in advance due to possible unexpected changes. Visit the National Highways website for information on diversions.

Henrhyd Falls, a popular attraction in South Wales, is a two-hour drive from Birmingham. As the tallest waterfall in the Brecon Beacons, it falls 27 metres and allows visitors to walk behind it. Known as the 'Batman Waterfall' due to its appearance in the film 'The Dark Knight Rises', the site attracts many visitors and film enthusiasts. To enhance accessibility, improvements have been made to the pathway. Entry to the falls is free, but the car park often fills up early. Alternative parking is available at a daily rate in nearby farmland. From Birmingham, the falls are accessible via the M5.

The West Midlands boasts numerous captivating castles, each rich in history, architecture, and legend. Ranging from imposing Norman fortresses to elegant Tudor manors, these structures offer a unique glimpse into the region’s cultural heritage. Serving as symbols of power and defences against invaders, these castles provide a unique way to celebrate King Charles' Coronation. Ideal for history enthusiasts, architecture lovers, or those seeking a romantic getaway, these castles promise to transport you back in time. Conveniently near Birmingham, the region offers ten especially iconic castles for visitors to explore.

TUI has unveiled numerous new routes for UK airports, including multiple extra flights from Glasgow Airport scheduled for the summer of 2024. The extended flight programme is anticipated to add an extra 1.1 million flight seats for UK holiday travellers, with Glasgow Airport alone seeing an additional 18,000 seats made available. The programme aims to impact 13 regional airports, providing more options for travellers wishing to depart from their local airport. The new routes will also affect Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands, with each UK region experiencing a significant increase in flight seats.

TUI has launched its largest holiday programme from Newcastle International Airport for 2024, offering more flights to 29 destinations and seven exclusive locations. The company will introduce another aircraft for more travel options, including year-round flights to Sal, Cape Verde, and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Favourite destinations such as Corfu, Tenerife, and Majorca will have increased flights, giving passengers more flexibility. Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport, expressed delight at the expansion, saying it offers travellers more choice and flexibility. The 2024 programme is available on the TUI website, in their retail stores, and at independent travel agents.

Norse Atlantic Airways is offering new economical flight routes from Gatwick to Florida, available from May 2023. In addition to the daily London to New York service, the airline plans to establish four flights per week to Orlando and three to Fort Lauderdale during May and June, with increased frequency during peak summer season. Fares start from £409 to Orlando and £410 to Fort Lauderdale, return, taxes inclusive. The airline, operating Boeing 787 Dreamliners, partners with easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines to expand customer choices. Bookings for the flights are already open.

Bristol Airport has introduced a service called the Twilight Drop for passengers on early morning flights. This service allows travellers to drop off their luggage the evening before their flight, reducing queuing times at check-in desks. Currently, Jet2.com, Jet2.com Holidays, TUI and easyJet offer this service. Passengers can check in up to 24 hours before their flight and drop off their luggage to the corresponding airline's handling agents. Jet2.com and Jet2.com Holidays will be offering this service at several UK airports. This service is currently also available with easyJet and TUI at selected airports.