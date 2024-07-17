Discover the Greek Caribbean on these idyllic islands

A firm favourite with sun-loving travellers, the Greek Islands are a summer paradise of silky white beaches, warm seas and excellent traditional food.

A good ferry service makes it easy to hop between different locations, squeezing several mini holidays into one. But it would be impossible to join every floating dot.

Picking the right place to visit depends largely on individual preference, with options to suit all desires and needs. If you are still stuck for inspiration, try one of the islands listed below.

PaxosBest for being off the radar

The absence of direct flights has arguably saved this unspoilt island from mass tourism; to get there requires a short boat ride from Corfu. There are three main towns to explore – easily done in a week – and plenty of tavernas and bars line the crowd-free pebble beaches. Hire a boat to access private coves or head over to the powdery beaches of Antipaxos if you have a hankering for sand between your toes.

Stay: Scott Williams Villas (scottwilliams.co.uk; 01749 812721) offers the blow-out five-bedroom Paxos Beach House from £2,884pp (10 sharing), including daily housekeeping and the services of a cook (ingredients payable locally). Fly to Corfu with airlines including BA and easyJet, and take the hydrofoil (€35pp each way).

KythnosBest for embracing tradition

Time moves slowly on this lesser known Cycladic island, known for its superb sunsets, friendly local fishing communities and exceptional hiking routes. Unravel the past at several archaeological sites: visit the 2,500-year-old city of Vryokastro, explore a 10,000-year-old prehistoric settlement, and uncover the remains of the Byzantine Oria Castle. There are numerous places to relax too. Take a dip from one of several pristine, untouched beaches or head to the Katafiki cave, one of the largest in Greece.

Stay: Headwater (headwater.com; 01606 720199) offers the six-night self-guided Walking on Kythnos Island tour from £1,229pp, including flights, B&B accommodation, transfers and activities. Departures in September and October.

CorfuBest for idyllic nostalgia

Loved by literary giants Gerald and Lawrence Durrell, there’s a lot to write home about from this postcard-perfect island. Although mass market resorts have sprung up in some areas, it’s still possible to dodge the crowds and find a quiet spot to unwind below the shade or cypress-dotted hills.

There are more than 60 sandy beaches to explore and numerous fishing villages, including Kalami Bay where you’ll find Lawrence Durrell’s whitewashed house, which is now a waterfront restaurant. After a dip in the water, enjoy a splash of colour in UNESCO-listed Corfu Old Town, decorated with pastel-coloured Venetian architecture.

Stay: TUI (tui.co.uk) offers a seven night all-inclusive stay at Kerkyra Blue Hotel & Spa from £759pp, including flights and transfers.

KefaloniaBest for beautiful backdrops

Lapped by emerald waters and kissed by cobalt seas, all Greek islands are attractive – but there’s something extra special about the largest of the Ionians. From mountain tops to valley floors, it’s packed with natural wonders.

Paddle across a lake inside a cave at Melissani, watch mesmerising sunsets from the west coast village of Assos, and swim with loggerhead turtles from beaches in the south. And it’s not just the sun that sparkles. Look out for goats with golden teeth – a strange phenomenon caused by munching on inorganic metals on the island’s soil.

Stay: Ionian Holidays (ionianislandholidays.com) offers seven night at the two-bedroom self-catering Throisma Villa with pool in Assos from £1,309pp (four sharing), including car hire, transfers and flights.