Do I really need to disclose all my health conditions when taking out travel insurance?

Travel insurance complaints are at their highest since the pandemic, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

The dispute resolution service recorded more than 4,400 complaints in 2023/2024 – and disgruntled holidaymakers shared their concerns about delayed flights, missing luggage and the levels of emergency assistance after falling ill abroad.

Not disclosing your medical history when filling out the insurance form could lead to astronomical medical bills and a lot of stress, so here is everything you need to know about health insurance abroad so you can enjoy your holiday without any stress…

Is it worth paying for travel insurance?

Paying a little extra for travel insurance when booking your next holiday could save you from being sent a whopping medical bill worth tens of thousands of pounds in the post.

“A tailored travel insurance policy should be one of your holiday essentials, no matter where you’re going, or for how long,” says Simon McCulloch, chief commercial officer at Staysure Insurance. “It provides cover for unexpected events such as medical emergencies, cancellations, lost luggage and more.

“The main two areas you need cover for is for cancellation and medical emergencies,” explains McCulloch. “The cost of a medical emergency abroad and repatriation to the UK can be substantial, so travel insurance is there to offer travellers peace of mind and protection against financial loss for unforeseen situations.”

Alice Lawson, associate director for insurance at Holiday Extras agrees and adds: “In the rare circumstances where something goes wrong, it can be either dangerous or expensive not to have the right travel insurance.

“The largest costs holidaymakers face if something goes wrong overseas are often medical bills or medical repatriation – a special plane or helicopter for transporting people who are still undergoing medical treatment, plus the trained medical professionals to travel with them.

“Medical repatriation alone, just from Europe, can cost between £30,000 and £60,000, so the financial risk of travelling without the right insurance can be high.”

What sort of conditions should I be declaring?

“It’s important to declare all pre-existing medical conditions to your insurer to get a tailored policy specifically for your needs,” says McCulloch. “This includes long term or chronic conditions (such as diabetes or heart disease), recent or ongoing medical treatments, major health conditions such as cancer or any condition for which you have seen a doctor, undergone surgery, or taken medication for.”

Alex Cross, insurance director at Tesco Bank, also advises travellers to declare any psychological conditions such as anxiety, depression or eating disorders.

“Honesty really is the best policy when it comes to travel insurance, as failure to declare conditions can invalidate a policy,” says Cross. “Full disclosure is essential in every scenario as saving a few pounds on your travel insurance premium is more than offset by the cost of high medical bills overseas if you’re not covered.”

Lawson agrees and says that even minor conditions like mild asthma should be declared on the form.

“Asthma is a pre-existing chronic condition, even if you consider it mild, this will need to be declared to your insurance provider,” states Lawson.

What if I’m in good health at the moment?

“Even if you are in good health or your symptoms are well-managed, it is important to declare any past or current medical conditions,” advises McCulloch. “Insurance providers need this information to accurately assess risk and provide appropriate cover.”

But I won’t be doing anything risky on my trip – do I still need to declare?

Even if you have booked a relaxing getaway to the Mediterranean and don’t plan to lift a finger once you get there, it is still worth declaring your medical history on the insurance form.

“Your travel insurance is intended to provide reassurance and support if something goes wrong, and not all of the things that can go wrong are a result of risky activities, so you absolutely need to declare everything,” urges Lawson. “If you don’t declare a relevant condition to your insurer, your insurance may be invalid.”

What about surgeries and injuries?

“If you’re waiting for surgery, you will need to declare that. If you have previously had surgery, you may need to declare that – it will depend on when it was and what it was for. If you’re not sure, check with your insurance provider,” says Lawson.

Should I get specialist insurance for certain conditions?

If you or a family member has a more complex condition, it may be worth paying extra for a specialised insurance plan.

McCulloch says: “For certain medical conditions, it may be beneficial to seek specialist travel insurance that offers more comprehensive cover tailored to your specific needs.”