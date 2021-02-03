Escape with these images of animals and nature from around the world

Unless you happen to live in a bush tent overlooking the Serengeti, you’re probably a little short on natural beauty right now. Beyond a daily walk and reruns of David Attenborough, many of us have spent a lot of time inside away from animals and greenery.

The CEWE Photo Awards hope to provide some brief respite. With over €250,000 worth of prizes across 10 categories, organisers have released the finest photos so far submitted to the animals and nature categories.

Submission don’t actually close until May – until then, these varied beautiful photos range from rivers in Alaska to Antarctica’s frozen wastes…

A crocodile tries to go incognito – Christopher Barnofsky

A crocodile tries to go incognito

A horse gets up close and personal – Jane Wintersohl

A horse gets up close and personal

A hungry bear tries to catch lunch – Doris Dörfler-Asmus

A hungry bear in Alaska tries to catch lunch

A kingfisher stops for a snack – Thomas Hinsche

A kingfisher stops for a snack

A pair of owls share a tender moment – Christian Mars

A pair of owls share a tender moment

A penguin cares for its chick – Christoph Bliem

A penguin cares for its chick

A pigeon keeps cosy in the cold – Reinhold Fischer

A pigeon keeps cosy in the cold

A snake emerges from the depths – Radim Hlaváč

A snake emerges from the depths

A trio of meerkats keeps a lookout – Clemens Capek

A trio meerkats keep a lookout

Oops! A squirrel drops its breakfast – Doris Dörfler-Asmus

red squirrel

Raindrops gather on a spider’s web – Michael Konrad

Raindrops gather on a spider’s web

A puppy unimpressed by its first experience of snow – Talina Lux

This puppy is unimpressed by its first experience of snow

Two zebras show off their patterned coats – Melanie Frey

Two zebras show off their patterned coats

Two butterflies show that sharing is caring – Ruurd Visser

Two butterflies show that sharing is caring

Two dogs wrap up in the cold – René Brunda

Two dogs wrap up in the cold

What are you looking at? – Emese Madarász-Grasselly

What are you looking at