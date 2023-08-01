Escape to this historic Cotswolds destination PLUS other top travel tips

Ellenborough Park, a 5-star hotel situated on a 90-acre country estate, offers a unique view of the Cheltenham racecourse. The hotel, with 61 refurbished rooms, blends modern luxury with its historic stone walls, stretching back to its construction in 1485. Guests can enjoy an English afternoon tea, lunch or cocktails, as well as a seasonal menu with local produce. The hotel, embracing its equestrian theme, is near 'Jackdaws Castle' racehorse training facilities. Luxurious spa treatments are also available. The hotel welcomes dogs and even offers a 'doggy spa'. Rates start from £299 per night for a Cosy Double room.

Henrhyd Falls, located in the Brecon Beacons, is the tallest waterfall in South Wales and is just a two-hour drive from Birmingham. The waterfall, also known as the Batman Waterfall due to its appearance in The Dark Knight Rises film, is a popular spot for wild swimmers and walkers. A path leads to the waterfall from the National Trust car park. To experience the special feature of walking behind the cascading water, visitors are advised to arrive early as the car park tends to be full by 11am. Alternative parking is available in adjacent farmland for a daily fee.

The West Midlands boasts a rich array of castles, each teeming with captivating stories, folklore and architectural splendour. These structures, ranging from Norman fortresses to Tudor manors, are significant cultural landmarks symbolising power and defence. From history enthusiasts to those seeking a unique way to commemorate King Charles' Coronation, these castles present a chance to step back into history. Situated not far from Birmingham, these ten iconic castles of the West Midlands promise an unforgettable journey into the past.

TUI has revealed a range of new routes from UK airports, including multiple additional flights from Birmingham Airport, starting in summer 2024. This expansion will offer an additional 1.1 million seats for UK holidaymakers. The move is part of TUI's summer 2024 programme, which will add 18,000 seats from Birmingham Airport and affect 13 regional airports. TUI's managing director, Andrew Flintham, confirmed that the programme is designed to provide more flexibility for customers and facilitate local airport departures. The initiative will see more TUI flights departing from UK regions such as Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands.

Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, noted as a "national treasure" by Historic England, boasts an extensive collection of surviving Victorian and 20th-century buildings connected to jewellery production. Although not purely industrial now, its singular character is preserved and the jewellery industry thrives alongside hospitality and creative industries. The neighbourhood attracts with its historical pubs, new hospitality venues, and memorials. Now increasingly residential, many developers are shaping modern, cosy apartments for new residents. The Jewellery Quarter offers a rich blend of history and contemporary life waiting to be explored by visitors.

Bristol Airport introduces the 'Twilight Drop', a service for early morning flyers to leave their luggage the night prior, reducing queuing time at the check-in desks. The service is offered by Jet2.com, Jet2.com Holidays, TUI and easyJet, with airlines providing specific check-in time windows for passengers. Bristol Airport recommended that travellers verify baggage drop times with their airlines. Jet2.com and Jet2.com Holidays will extend this service to six other airports, while easyJet will offer it at London Gatwick and Manchester Airports from 1 August. TUI's service is limited to Birmingham, London Gatwick, and Manchester airports from Terminal 2.