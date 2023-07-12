Europe driving: 11 lesser-known traffic laws in France, Spain, Italy

As summer approaches, Britons are reminded to familiarise themselves with local driving laws before heading overseas. These include carrying spare glasses in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland, refraining from headphone use in France and Spain, and not running out of fuel in Germany and Portugal. Meanwhile, Cyprus prohibits drivers from eating or drinking, many European cities enforce clean air zones, smoking is banned in Greece, off-roading is illegal in Iceland and drivers must carry a tow bar and rope in Serbia. German law also bans idling at level crossings.

Police in Devon and Cornwall are testing new traffic cameras, Acusensus, that can identify drivers using their phones or not wearing seatbelts. The technology, backed by artificial intelligence, captures images of every vehicle, with suspected violations reviewed by a police officer. Drivers face penalties based on the severity of their offence. The move follows updated mobile phone laws making any handheld device use while driving illegal, and government data showing a rise in fatal accidents involving victims not wearing seatbelts. Acusensus cameras have previously been trialled in Warwickshire.

A collection of classic Ford performance models, including two Sierra Cosworth RS500s and two Sierra RS Cosworths, are anticipated to fetch a total of £800,000 at Silverstone Auctions' Supercar Fest Sale on 20 May. Other models up for auction include an Escort RS Turbo, Escort RS Cosworth, Escort Cosworth Lux, and a rare RS200. The auction follows recent success with a RS500 sale and reflects the growing demand for Fast Fords, according to Gary Dunne, sales manager at Silverstone Auctions.

The UK government plans to clear the driving test backlog within a few months, according to Transport Minister Richard Holden. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has added 300,000 new practical test slots since the beginning of the pandemic, with the current average waiting time at 15.1 weeks. In June 2022, the DVSA said it hoped to decrease the national average wait time to nine weeks by recruiting more examiners and extending operating hours. Significant regional disparities exist, with learners in some areas facing waits of up to 24 weeks.

A classic 1979 Ford Fiesta, restored by TV show Wheeler Dealers, was stolen from outside a hotel in Pontefract ahead of its scheduled appearance at a car cafe near Leeds. The car, described as one of the best Mk1 Fiestas in the UK, was to be featured in the show's 20th anniversary celebrations. Police have CCTV footage showing a white Mercedes Sprinter van in the vicinity at the time of the theft. The show's hosts have appealed for assistance in locating the vehicle, stating they are heartbroken over the loss.

Romanian automaker Dacia plans to introduce its Spring electric city car to the UK market by mid-2024. The compact four-seater EV is already available in Europe and is one of the continent’s cheapest electric cars. The UK launch was delayed due to high demand in Europe and a poor safety rating. However, the updated version will bring a low-cost electric vehicle option to the market, making EV ownership more accessible. The current model has a 26.8kWh battery offering a 140-mile range, charges at 30kW, and a top speed of 62mph. The UK pricing for the Spring is yet to be confirmed.

The best service stations for electric vehicle (EV) owners in the UK have been identified by DriveElectric, with Rugby services on the M6 receiving the top score of 6.81 out of 10 for its charging facilities, cost, and amenities. South Mimms on the M25 ranked second, and Beaconsfield services on the M40 came third. The study also identified the worst stations, with Bothwell (southbound) on the M74 scoring only 0.52. The research highlighted significant gaps in charging infrastructure across the country, with just 27 of 199 stations meeting the UK government's target for EV charging stations.