Family cottages to book for the best staycation Christmas and New Year

The cancellation of last year’s Christmas festivities marked the lowest point of the pandemic for many. Eager to make up for time lost with friends and family, perhaps the biggest gift anyone could offer – or receive – is a multi-generational short break.

Share costs and it’s possible to book some fantastic spaces – ranging from converted hunting lodges, to country cottages and stately homes. Some stays even come with the inclusion of a chef, meaning everyone can sit back and enjoy the holiday.

Take a look at these standout properties which still have availability over Christmas and New Year.

Albert Lodge, Herefordshire

(Luxury Cottage/PA)

Sit back in a hot tub or barrel sauna toasting the New Year with a glass of Champagne in magnificent surroundings. This sandstone gatehouse lodge sits within a country estate, with a lake and woodland views. A large open-plan kitchen invites convivial cooking and dining for up to eight guests, if booked in conjunction with neighbouring Victoria Lodge. Set between the Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire borders, just an hour’s drive from the Cotswolds, the area has plenty of walking trails.

How: Luxury Cottages (luxurycottages.com) offers a seven-night stay over Christmas from £2,468.

Cromwell House, West Sussex

(Wowhouse Company/PA)

Oliver Cromwell famously tried to clamp down on festivities back in the 17th century. Show revenge with a stay at the military and political leader’s former Hunting Lodge in West Sussex. Sleeping up to 12 guests, the Grade II listed building has a large sitting room, games room and enormous kitchen. Outside, there’s a hot tub, grass tennis court, croquet lawn and a combined sauna and steam room.

How: The Wow Company (thewowhousecompany.co.uk) offer a week’s self-catering stay over Christmas (beginning December 24) from £9,495.

Weatherstone House, Croyde, North Devon

(Weatherstone/PA)

During the summer, the west country’s beaches were heaving with crowds. But there are plenty of good reasons to be beside the seaside in the winter. Recently refurbished by A-list designer Katharine Pooley, this nautical-themed property is in Croyde, one of North Devon’s most popular villages. Cosy pubs and breezy beaches are within easy reach, but there’s enough to keep visitors entertained inside the 10-person home. A pizza oven, BBQ and hot tub invite wining and dining al fresco.

How: A week costs from £2,450. Visit weatherstonehouse.co.uk.

The Gardener’s House, Wrest Park, Bedfordshire

TODO: define component type factbox

Stepping back in time is the perfect way to disconnect at Christmas and New Year. Immerse yourself in another era, by spending a few days in The Gardener’s House, built by Earl de Grey in the 1830s. Spread across three-storeys, rooms can sleep up to eight guests, with a snug providing a perfect hide-out for kids. Once English Heritage property Wrest Park has closed to the public, guests have exclusive access to the gardens.

How: English Heritage (english-heritage.org.uk) offers a seven-night stay from December 27 for £2,500 on a self-catering basis.

Keythorpe Hall, near Uppingham

(Keythorpe/PA)

More a country home than a cottage, this Grade II Listed Georgian house opened its doors to the public on October 1 as an exclusive-use retreat. Available for up to 20 guests, it’s the ideal solution for big families or groups of friends looking to reconnect after the pandemic. Best of all, it comes with a chef who can prepare meals using ingredients from the property’s Walled Garden. Find it on the border of Rutland and Leicestershire, near Uppingham.

How: From £14,000 per night (minimum two-night stay) including all meals, drinks and service, and the full use of the house and the wonderful grounds. Visit keythorpehall.co.uk.

Wesley House, Shrewsbury

(Wesley House/Photography Street)

Shrewsbury’s Tudor mansions, medieval passageways and historic lanes served as a backdrop to the George C Scott film version of a Christmas Carol. Get set for a fairy-tale festive period by staying at the four-person Wesley House, a listed medieval timber-framed house with original wooden beams, a cosy wood burner and a cast iron range for cooking the Christmas lunch. One bed, carefully concealed behind a secret panel, could accommodate an extra child. Dogs are also welcome.

How: A three-night Christmas stay costs from £1,185. Visit stayinshrewsbury.com

Netherby Hall, Cumbria

The living area at the gardener’s cottage (Netherby/PA)

Although the three kings found their way to Bethlehem by following a star, astro-navigation isn’t so straightforward in the light polluted skies of England. But there’s a good chance of observing constellations at Kielder Forest Park, close to this collection of nine luxury cottages and suites on the 36-acre grounds of Netherby Hall in Cumbria. The coach house and stables have been refurbished along with a gatehouse and gardener’s cottage.

How: A three-night stay over New Year starts from £858. Visit netherbyhall.co.uk