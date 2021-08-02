Famous for it’s salt harvesting and mud battles, Maldon District has now been crowned the UK’s best outdoor sleep

Along with getting a sun tan and switching off from reality, having a good night’s sleep is a key objective when going on holiday. That might be easy enough to achieve when booking into a hotel or guesthouse, but with so many of us opting for a staycation camping trip this year, finding a comfortable place to kip is a bit more of a challenge.

Along with rain, wind and fluctuating temperatures, noise and light pollution can interrupt those all important Zzzz. Who, after all, wants to be woken by the glare of street lamps or the sound of delivery trucks on midnight runs?

So, is anywhere in the UK interference-free?

Fortunately, the answer is yes. By comparing data from a variety of scientific sources – including the Met Office, Centre for Environmental Data Analysis and National Geophysical Data Centre – a new survey has ranked 363 boroughs and districts according to their suitability for peaceful outdoor sleeps.

If low precipitation is a priority, opt for Suffolk – which has the lowest rainfall, while constellations are clearest in South Cambridgeshire’s clean skies.

Topping the overall charts, however, is the Maldon District in Essex on the Blackwater estuary – where low levels of rail and road noise combined with minimal light pollution mean there’s plenty of opportunity to doze comfortably or stay up and stare at the stars.

But what else should you know about the UK’s number one outdoor sleep?

It produces the best salt

Any chef will agree there’s no finer cooking accompaniment than Maldon Sea Salt. Hand harvested by the Osbourne family since 1882, these precious flakes have been awarded a Royal Warrant.

There’s an annual mud race

Every April, competitors attempt a 400m scramble across the bed of the River Blackwater at low tide – all in aid of charity. Secure your place for next year’s event here.

Birds love it

Brent geese at Old Hall Marshes (Alamy/PA)

Grazed by cattle and sheep for over 400 years, Old Hall Marshes Nature Reserve is a refuge for many wetland bird species including dark-bellied brent geese who overwinter here.

