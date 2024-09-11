Following ancient caravans along Central Asia’s Silk Roads

Silks and spices were historically traded along a series of routes criss-crossing Central Asia, famously known as the Silk Roads. Along the way, a collision of cultures shaped many nations through architecture, tradition and art.

From September 26, The British Museum opens a landmark exhibition dedicated to these fascinating routes and the surrounding regions – a great excuse to replicate the journeys of great merchants and ancient caravans by planning one of these trips.

Understanding Uzbekistan

Different cultures and customs collide in Uzbekistan, a midway point along the Silk Road route for more than two millennia. Some of the finest mosques and mausoleums can be found in an area rich in stories and legends. Explore the capital city Tashkent, before heading to historic Khiva to discover its madrasahs, monuments and the narrow streets of Ichan Kala.

Continue along the ancient Silk Road to medieval city Bukhara, to explore sparkling minarets and mosaics. Balance culture with immersion in nature with a trip to the mountains and the Nuratau Reserve. End in Samarkand to see the Registan Square lit up at night.

How: An 11-day Uzbekistan: Land of Silk Road Treasures escorted tour costs from £1,975pp, including most meals. Flights extra. Various departures. Visit wildfrontiers.co.uk

Study the Stans

Location is everything in this part of the world. Along with being at a pivotal point on the trading map, the Stans (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) are also distinguished by some of the most beautiful scenery in Central Asia.

On a journey through the region, cross through turquoise alpine lakes, fertile valleys and dusty desert plains. Travel by high-speed train, stopping to walk in the mountains and photograph the Seven Lakes in the Fann Mountains anddiscover history and architecture in the cities of Khiva, Bukhara and Samark.

Peer into the Darvaza Crater, a natural gas pit in Turkmenistan’s Karakum Desert, also known as the ‘Door to Hell’. Aflame for the past 40 years, the spectacle occurred when a Soviet oil rig fell into a crater.

How: The escorted 20-night The Five Stans of the Silk Road costs from £5,499pp, including breakfast, transfers and guide. Flights extra. Visit explore.co.uk

Uncover the Caucasus

In the 6th century, the North Caucasus became a focus for the powerful empires of Byzantium and Persia, both fighting over the control of vital trade routes. The Byzantine emperor Justinian attempted to persuade caravans to bypass Persia en route to China, instead passing by the Black Sea. Up until the 16th century, Silk Road route ran through this region.

Explore the landscapes and culture of the Caucasus by travelling through Georgia and Armenia, visiting historical sights and learning about modern culture. Have lunch in a Georgian village, take tea with an Armenian Molokan community and learn about the origins of wine, made in Georgia for 8,000 years.

Embark on a cruise on Lake Sevan, 2,000 metres above sea level, ascend Mount Teghenis on a chairlift and cross the Selim Pass to a Silk Road caravanserai.

How: The 11-night The Crossroads of Europe & Asia trip costs from £2,625pp, including B&B accommodation, guides and transfers. Flights extra. Various departures from May to October, 2025. Visit vjv.com

Trekking historical paths

From Marco Polo to Tamerlane, follow the in the footsteps of some of history’s greatest explorers and notorious conquerors on a hiking tour through some of the Silk Road’s most striking landscapes. It will take you through mountainous regions, desert and the ancient cities of Tashkent, Khiva and Samarkand, travelling through the country by bus, plane and train and on foot.

Trek through alpine-like lakes and mountain villages each day, stopping to study rock drawings, and follow a ropeway with a local guide to visit the Gulkamsay Gorge. Accommodation in local homestays and a desert yurt ensures full immersion in local traditions and culture.

How: The 13-night Natural Wonders of Uzbekistan escorted tour costs from £2,029pp, including B&B accommodation, transfers and flights. Visit www.walksworldwide.com

Discover in depth

Take a deep dive into the Silk Road era by visiting five of the countries crossed by the ancient route, including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, and learn how it has influenced life across these regions through history. Stop at one of Kyrgyzstan’s oldest sights, the Burana Tower, and climb stairs for a view of the area and the remains of 9th century city Balasagun. Hike the gorges of Chong-Kemin, sleep overnight in a yurt and try your hand at the ancient craft of felt making.

Trek through a sunken forest in Kazakhstan, wander through Tajikstan’s largest market at Khujand, admire the Soviet-era architecture and mosaic mausoleums of Uzbekistan, and cross the Erbent sand dunes in Turkmenistan.How: The 26-day Five Stans of the Silk Road costs from £4,149pp, including mixed board accommodation, guide and transfers. Flights and some activities extra. Visit gadventures.com