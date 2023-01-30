Have a cheap date at these UK hotels for £100 and under per night

The drudgery of day-to-day living puts a dampener on most relationships, especially in today’s financial climate. But escaping familiar surroundings – even for a night – is a guaranteed way to revive romance.

If money is a frequent cause of arguments, stick to a budget and take advantage of special offers at various hotels, pubs with rooms and B&Bs. Costing less than £100 a night for two people, these idyllic but affordable properties prove love needn’t cost the earth.

Timbrell’s Yard, Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire

Originally built in the 18th century as a home for Mr Timbrell, owner of the neighbouring dye works, this is one of the few places to stay in idyllic market town Bradford-on-Avon. Now a traditional English inn, it’s filled with soft textiles, freestanding cast iron baths and cosy loft rooms. Former River Cottage chef Tom Blake oversees a seasonal menu, which can be prepared with local ales. Snuggle up on a sun-soaked terrace or head for walks along river paths to admire views captured by Irish artist Samuel Spode in the early 19th century. Busier city Bath is only a few miles’ drive away.

How: Doubles from £85 per night with breakfast. Visit sawdays.co.uk/timbrellsyard.

The Bradley Hare, Wiltshire

Live like an aristocrat for 24 hours with a stay at this pretty inn, located on the Duke of Somerset’s Estate. Split between the main house and a Coach House, there are 12 bedrooms decorated in an upscale heritage style under the guidance of former Soho House design director, James Thurstan Waterworth. Fires crackle in communal areas, while the beautiful gardens are ideal for romantic strolls. Dine outdoors year-round, surrounded by fruit and vegetable patches, or opt for a meal in private dining room Skittle Alley.

How: Normally, mid-week rates start from £135 but throughout January and February, the hotel is offering a 30% discount on all rooms, with rates starting from £95 with breakfast. Visit thebradleyhare.co.uk.

Victoria House Hotel, Cumbria

Regarded as a king of romanticism in English literature, poet William Wordsworth was laid to rest in the village of Grasmere, part of the Lake District. His spirit lives on in the sleepy lanes, lakeside paths and cloud-shrouded hills, bringing out the poetic side of anyone who visits. After dark, clear skies free of light pollution are ideal for watching the stars, especially from Stargazer rooms at the Victorian House Hotel. Each comes with a star map and telescope for observing constellations through vast windows, perfectly framing mountain views during the day. Borrow kit from a Boot Room for exploring the fells and experience the same scenery that inspired Wordsworth more than 200 years ago.

How: Doubles from £90 per night with breakfast throughout February. Visit victorianhousehotel.co.uk.

Castle Hotel, Shropshire

Close to the Welsh border in Bishop’s Castle is the world’s first and only Poetry Pharmacy. Promising a tonic for every love ailment and a recipe for enduring romance, the theatrical bookstore invites couples to browse shelves, recite verses or ask the resident Poetry Pharmacists to dispense an appropriate prescription. Close by, the 18th century Castle Hotel is a warren of secret nooks and crannies, with cushioned window seats looking out to the Shropshire Hills. Open fires and log burners will keep flames of passion burning, even on the coldest nights.

How: During February and including Valentine’s Day, there’s a special offer on rooms which are available from £99 per night, based on two sharing on a bed and breakfast basis. Visit thecastlehotelbishopscastle.co.uk.

The Summer House, Penzance

Despite the name, this atmospheric property is enjoyable throughout all the seasons. Wake up to the sound of waves washing the shore and spend days making the most of Cornwall’s seaside attractions. Walk along a coastal path to fishing port Mousehole, or watch a play at the outdoor Minack Theatre on a rocky outcrop thrusting into the water. Back at the hotel, request a tapas platter to eat in the walled courtyard of the pretty dining room.

How: Doubles from £95 per night with breakfast. Visit sawdays.co.uk/thesummerhouse