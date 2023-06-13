Heathrow strikes off! Relief for late June travellers

Over 2,000 worker strikes at Heathrow scheduled for this month have been postponed due to an improved pay offer from Heathrow Airports Ltd (HAL) for security staff. The walkouts planned for the weekend of June 24-25 have been called off, which would have involved staff at Terminals Three and Five, as well as campus security. If the offer is not accepted, the remaining 29 days of strikes will proceed. Unite union members will now be balloted on the latest offer to decide if it meets their expectations.

Snowfall in London has led to cancellations of flights arriving at Gatwick Airport, with the capital under a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. Gatwick, the second largest and busiest airport in London, advised passengers to check their airline for flight updates. In 2019, the airport saw nearly 47 million passengers, compared to only six million in 2021. Currently, no departing flights have been cancelled, but some delays have been reported. As the cold weather is expected to end soon, it is unlikely that more flights will be cancelled in the coming weeks.

Henrhyd Falls, the tallest waterfall in Brecon Beacons, is a two-hour drive from Birmingham and a popular spot for wild swimmers and walkers. The South Wales attraction allows visitors to walk behind its 27-metre-high cascading waters. Known as the "Batman Waterfall," it was featured as the Batcave location in The Dark Knight Rises film. The falls are accessible via a trail from the National Trust car park, and entry is free. Arrive early for parking, as the car park fills up by 11am.

TUI has revealed new routes for UK airports, including multiple flights from Glasgow Airport, starting in summer 2024. The plan adds 1.1 million flight seats for UK travellers. The 2024 programme will increase seat availability from Glasgow by 18,000 and affect 13 regional airports. Two additional aircraft will operate from Glasgow, offering 180,000 extra seats and exclusive routes to Cape Verde and Greece. Other airports across the UK, such as Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, and Manchester, will also benefit from additional aircraft, extra seats, and exclusive routes.

The West Midlands boasts an array of castles, offering a captivating insight into the region's rich history. Ranging from imposing Norman fortresses to elegant Tudor manors, these architectural marvels are steeped in legend and served as symbols of power, as well as defensive bastions. Situated not far from Birmingham, a visit to these castles provides an unconventional way to honour the bygone lords and earls during King Charles' Coronation. Ideal for history enthusiasts, architecture lovers, or those seeking a romantic escape, the West Midlands castles will transport you back in time.

The Glasgow Airport offers two non-airline lounges for travellers to relax before their flights: the UpperDeck Lounge and Lomond Lounge. At present, the UpperDeck Lounge is open daily from 5 am to 4:30 pm with a cost of £25 per adult and £19 per child. The lounge features up to four complimentary alcoholic drinks per person, snacks, free Wi-Fi, runway views, bar service, free magazines and newspapers, charging points, and a TV. Bookings can be made by calling customer service or online. The Lomond Lounge is currently closed until further notice.

Virgin Atlantic has revealed plans to resume direct flights from Manchester Airport to Las Vegas, making it the only UK airport outside of London with direct flights to the US West Coast. Starting June 2, 2024, the flights will run three times a week on the Airbus A350-1000, with return economy tickets priced at £770 per person. The route's reintroduction not only provides easier access to Las Vegas, but also to nearby attractions and cities such as the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park, San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

National Highways has provided an update on the ongoing road works at M6 junction 10 in the Wolverhampton area, which are causing disruptions for drivers travelling to and from Birmingham. The £78 million improvements, which began in January 2020, aim to ease congestion and reduce journey times for daily commuters. The updates include upcoming road closures from May 31, 2023, and ongoing work around the junction 10 roundabout and connecting roads. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

Bristol Airport has introduced the Twilight Drop service, allowing passengers on early morning flights to check in their luggage the night before. Airlines such as Jet2.com, Jet2.com Holidays, TUI, and easyJet have made the process available for their passengers. This service aims to alleviate the stress of queuing for baggage drops and provides a more convenient travel experience. Other airports, including London Gatwick, Manchester, and Birmingham, have implemented or are planning to implement similar services. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines directly for details on baggage drop times.