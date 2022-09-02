Here’s how to still get a good holiday deal – despite inflation

There’s no ignoring the soaring cost of living. While we’re still enjoying the last days of summer, the onset of colder months and higher energy bills looms.

Like every sector, the travel industry has been hit, with reduced flight schedules and higher fuel costs likely to drive prices. But that hasn’t stopped us from travelling.

According to several key operators, demand is continuing, and – if you book far enough ahead – it’s still possible to bag good deals.

Here’s what they have to say…

On The Beach

Despite rising inflation, some holiday deals remain surprisingly steady – and some are even lower, suggests Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On The Beach. Customers who are smart and book early for 2023 can take advantage of deals even lower than in 2019.

Turkey continues to offer great value, with new flight routes to top beach destinations creating competitive pricing. For example, the average price of an all-inclusive, seven-night stay at the four-star Nicholas Park Hotel in Dalaman, Turkey is £279 per person in 2023, a 31% decrease in average cost since 2019.

Kaputas beach, Turkey (Alamy/PA)

“Booking holidays for summer ’23 will take place earlier than ever before, as customers look to avoid any inflation and help spread the cost over the months prior to departure,” says Harris.

“In addition, we’re likely to see more customers booking all-inclusive holidays, meaning travellers can enjoy their time at top quality hotels and spend as little as they want on arrival.”

Flexible payment and monthly payment options are also becoming more popular.

Visit onthebeach.co.uk

TUI Holidays

Despite Brits feeling the pinch, holidays are one of the last things the nation is prepared to give up, suggests experts at TUI. Travellers are already planning for summer 2023, with Spain, Greece and Turkey the top hot spots of choice.

People are likely to spend roughly the same as last year, but many will book earlier than usual to take advantage of low or no deposits and spread the cost, and there’s an increase of interest in all-inclusive trips.

“All-inclusive bookings where there are no hidden extras have seen a marked increase, accounting for nearly 70% of our holiday bookings for next year,” says Richard Sofer, commercial director at TUI Holidays. “And the two-week holiday is no longer the norm, with 10-night bookings up 45% since pre-pandemic.”

Visit tui.co.uk

Lastminute.com

A reduction in capacity and staff shortages across many airlines and airports in the UK and Europe have driven up prices. Inflation and the cost of fuel has exacerbated the situation.

“We have seen the average booking value for sun and beach holidays significantly increase versus 2019,” says Reigo Eljas, the UK/Ireland country director at Lastminute.com. “If we compare the earlier part of 2022 vs the peak of the summer, we are seeing the cost increase further. Between January and May, we saw average spend increase by +22%, whereas in June and August to date we are seeing the spend increase by +35% vs 2019.”

The good news? Prices drop after August and the peak of summer holiday season, with prices in September on average 30% lower than in August – so you might want to think about booking at this time.

Visit lastminute.com

Abercrombie & Kent, luxury travel specialists

As the pent-up demand from Covid continues, Abercrombie & Kent says people are still travelling, even though the cost of flights, hotels and cruises has increased. Although some demographics – such as the luxury market – will better weather the storm, ultimately everyone will be affected.

“More than ever, people will be looking for value for money, including perhaps travelling less, but for longer durations, to reduce flights and therefore the costs,” says Kerry Golds, chief tour operating officer for Abercrombie & Kent UK, US and Australia.

“Our advice would be to book now to secure the best price possible, ahead of potential price rises across the board.”

Visit abercrombiekent.co.uk