How London’s leading hotels are gearing up to welcome back visitors

It’s been a tough ride for city break hotels. With shops shut, gallery exhibitions paused, and restaurants boarded up, formerly thriving urban centres have been left an empty shell.

But as the UK starts to emerge from lockdown with a gradual reopening of venues, England’s capital is set to shine again.

From May 17, hotels will be fully reopening across the country, and to encourage visitors to return, many are participating in the inaugural Hotel Week. Bookable now, a number of special packages and generous discounts are available for stays from May 28 to June 6, 2021 – with some extending further into the summer.

But what should you do once you get there? Experts from several of the participating hotels have shared their tips on where to go and how to rediscover one of the greatest cities in the world.

DUKES, London

Concierge Iain Haigh says: “The Royal Academy of Arts is a five-minute walk from the hotel; it’s free for the general galleries. Book to see exhibitions this summer, including Tracey Emin and Edvard Munch, David Hockney, and Michael Armitage.

“Some of London’s finest shops are also on the doorstep – including Fortnum & Mason and Hatchards Bookshop. Stroll for 10 minutes and you are at Burlington Arcade or, in the other direction, Buckingham Palace, St James’ Palace and Clarence House. A brief meander up The Mall brings you to Whitehall – where history has been made for the past 500 years.”

Deal: Enjoy up to 20% discount off the Flexible Rate, a pre-dinner aperitif and a complimentary daily continental breakfast in GBR (Great British Restaurant), and 20% discount on any spa treatment per room/per stay, plus guaranteed late check out.

Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill

Concierge Joe Fox says: “A taxi ride from Marylebone, discover the secrets of the Second World War in the underground nerve centre where Britain’s iconic former Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, and his war cabinet lived and worked.

“While our hotel celebrates the personality behind the politician and statesman, with personal stories and family heirlooms, guests can explore the place where history was made in the Churchill War Rooms, allowing Britain’s leaders to plot the allied route to victory during the Second World War.

“Trace the steps taken by Churchill and delve into the historic wartime bunker for a glimpse into what life was like during the tense days and nights. Alongside the preserved underground complex, there’s an interactive Churchill Museum.”

Deal: Enjoy 20% off the best available rate, including breakfast and a £25 food and beverage credit to use during your stay. There’s also late check out the following day at 6pm.

London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square

Concierge Rebecca Scott says: “For me, the most wonderful way to enjoy London is to walk and explore like a local. I highly recommend wandering around Mayfair, around the little side streets and picturesque mews. The perfect afternoon starts with an al fresco coffee in Mews of Mayfair, before window shopping at the luxury boutiques in Burlington Arcade.

“Then head down to Shepherd Market; a lovely village-like piazza full of restaurants and pubs tucked away between Piccadilly and Curzon Street – you will hardly believe you’re in the middle of London.

“As day turns to night, there is nothing better than a pre-dinner cocktail. I always recommend our bar with a secret entrance – The Luggage Room – for an intimate atmosphere and some reviving cocktails.”

Deal: ​Receive 50% off a second room with a family stay, authentic Italian pizza classes and mocktail making sessions for the kids.

Hard Rock Hotel London

Rock Shop manager Kevin Lee says: “Hyde Park is a beautiful green oasis to get away from the bustle of the city, especially walking by the Serpentine on a nice sunny day. If you go just south of the Peter Pan statue by around 100 metres, there is a tree filled with friendly green parakeets. Bring a green apple and they will fly right to you.

“Kensington Palace lies at the other end of the park. I love walking through the historical rooms and discovering more about the life of one of the UK’s longest reigning monarchs that once resided there, Queen Victoria.”

Deal: Stay in a Classic Room at a special rate of £149 per night, including breakfast, plus a £25 voucher per room for the hotel Rock Shop (sales items excluded) and a complimentary hotel Memorabilia tour.

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Concierge Michael Hagan says: “The dining scene in London is thriving, and I’d say it’s the restaurant capital of the world. If you are after Michelin Star restaurants, then you will not be disappointed, as there are so many to choose from.

“My recommendation is Le Gavroche; it’s a classic dining destination and will always be one of my favourites. For hearty Italian food, Circolo Popolare and Cecconi’s never disappoint, or for those wanting to experience a traditional English pub, I recommend The Grenadier.”

Deal: Enjoy rooms from £590 per night with daily breakfast​, ​one seasonal welcome drink per person, parking for one car, ​flexible early check-in and late check-out.

Rosewood London

Concierge Judith Van Der Heijden says: ​”Start the day with a walk down to quirky Neal’s Yard, a small courtyard in the heart of Covent Garden. It’s bursting with colour and full of small, independent restaurants and cafés, including my personal favourite, 26 Grains. Funnily enough, it was the birthplace of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, and a blue plaque marks the spot of the editing suites used by Terry Jones and Michael Palin to produce the eponymous show.

“Take time to wander the seven streets surrounding the ‘Seven Dials’. Filled with independent stores, the area is perfect for contemporary and vintage shopping, including Paul Smith’s flagship store on Floral Street. Then stop and smell the flowers at the beautiful Petersham Nurseries.”

Deal: Receive a £75 daily credit to enjoy during your stay, a bottle of champagne on arrival, complimentary parking, late check-out, breakfast and a one category room upgrade on booking. Prices start from £533 per night.

To book any of the deals, visit hotelweeklondon.co.uk