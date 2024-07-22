How to have a budget break in Olympic host city Paris

Paris will take centre stage when the 2024 Olympics start on July 26, providing even more incentive to visit one of Europe’s most popular cities.

The French capital has a reputation for being notoriously expensive, however, with prices set to escalate during the Olympic Games – but it is still possible to enjoy the best of what’s on offer without spending a fortune.

Whether you plan to visit during the Olympics or afterwards, follow these tips to save money on a gold medal-worthy break…

Where to stay

Hostels have come a long way since student days, thanks largely to boutique brands like Generator. Made up of shared dorms (£20 per night) and private rooms (from £70 per night), the brand’s Paris property is in former industrial area Canal Saint Martin, now a trendy hub of bohemian cafes and bars. Make the most of summer weather by relaxing in the on-site café or rooftop bar. A games room is equipped with football tables and pinball machines. Visit staygenerator.com

How to get thereBook early enough, and a one-way ticket from London to Paris on the Eurostar will only cost £39 one way. But if you’ve left it too late for that, another cheap alternative to flying is the ferry – especially economical if you plan to travel as a big group. Crossing with Irish Ferries from Dover to Calais costs £78 for a car with up to nine passengers and unlimited luggage. To reach Paris, drive to La Courneuve 8 Mai 1945 station, where there is a free park and ride service. Take the Metro Line 7 into town. Visit irishferries.com

What to eat

Chic interiors and soft wooden furnishings make bistro restaurant Malro look far more expensive than its price tag. Based in the fashionable Marais area, once the Jewish quarter, it serves a Mediterranean inspired menu with a daily changing two-course lunch special for €22/£18.50. Visit restaurantmalro.fr

What to do

A walking tour is the perfect introduction for first-timers wanting to acclimatise themselves with the city. But even returning Paris die-hards are likely to learn something new from knowledgeable expert guides. Designed to welcome travellers of all budgets, Sandemans run a free 2.5-hour tour visiting highlights such as the Louvre and Notre Dame, departing daily from Place Saint-Michel at 11am (book in advance). Customers are encouraged to reward guides with tips as payment, incentivising them to deliver an excellent service. Visit neweuropetours.eu