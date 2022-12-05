How to see the northern lights in Scotland’s Cairngorms National Park

Seeing the northern lights is up there on many people’s bucket lists. In fact, in October 2022 more than 110,000 people searched for ‘Northern Lights’ online. But you don’t have to travel all the way to Scandinavia or the Arctic to witness the Aurora Borealis. At the end of November, strong displays were witnessed across Scotland, and one of the best places to see the spectacle is from the Cairngorms – the UK’s largest national park.

Light pollution here is so low, the Tomintoul and Glenlivet area has been awarded Dark Sky Park status by the International Dark Sky Association, making this the most northerly place in the world to secure the title.

When to visit?

The best time to see the auroras is mid-October to mid-March. Your chances of seeing them vastly increase throughout the autumn and winter months, when the nights are longer and darker. You are more likely to get a good sighting in the evening, and it needs to be cold with a clear sky, and ideally increased solar activity. It’s also best to avoid nights when there is a full moon. Check the weather forecast and keep an eye on websites like AuroraWatch UK (aurorawatch.lancs.ac.uk) which can help you identify peak times for viewing.

Where to get the best view

It might seem obvious, but remember to look north! The Cairngorm Mountain Car Park is a great spot, as is Feith Musach, north of Tomintoul and also the Glenlivet Estate. Local residents have also reported wonderful sightings on the Dava Way, above Forres, near the Moray Firth.

Make sure you keep an eye out for unusual light patterns in the sky. Sometimes it can look like a slight flicker of colour, other times you will have no doubt it’s the auroras.

Capturing them on camera

You’ll need a tripod and a long exposure to capture the lights in all their glory. Often, they might look like a film of mist to the naked eye, but with the camera, you get some spectacular results when exposing for around 20-30 seconds.

Make a trip of it

Spanning 1,748 sq miles, an area bigger than the whole of Luxembourg, and brimming with waterfalls, hills, mountains and ancient forests, the Cairngorms National Park is a paradise for adventurers, especially when it comes to experiencing dark skies. There are three ski centres, along with walking, biking and sledging trails. Nearby attractions include the Highland Wildlife Park (highlandwildlifepark.org.uk), Cairngorm Reindeer Centre (cairngormreindeer.co.uk), Landmark Forest Adventure Park (landmarkpark.co.uk), Aviemore Ice Rink (aviemoreicerink.com) as well as distilleries galore.

How to plan your trip

For more information on the destination, go to visitcairngorms.com.