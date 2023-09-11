Is it safe to travel to Morocco, and how can I support victims of the earthquake?

On the evening of Friday September 8, thousands of Moroccans slept outside their homes. Sadly, it wasn’t the heat driving them into the night. They were the fortunate ones.

More than 2,000 people have died in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the worst in 120 years to hit the north African country. Striking from an epicentre in the Atlas Mountains, 45 miles southwest of Marrakech, it has reduced rural villages and city mosques to rubble.

For many, Morocco is a favourite holiday destination, renowned for the hospitality of its people. Heartbreaking stories have emerged of local guides doing their best to protect visitors caught up in the chaos, while simultaneously fielding phone call and texts about missing loved ones – testimony to an enduring selflessness that has warmed us to their culture.

Is it still safe to travel?

Although the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) states Morocco is open, they advise contacting hotels and operators before travelling. Many hotels, including Richard Branson’s luxury Atlas Mountains retreat Kasbah Tamadot, are temporarily closed.

Local company Mountain Voyage are diverting most of their existing tours to the coast and northern regions, which were largely unaffected, while escorted adventure operator World Expeditions say their trips to Morocco are fully operational. “The earthquake damage, while devastating, was very regionalised, and the government and army have been quick to step in to take the necessary actions,” assures UK manager Gordon Steer.

Although their flights and partner hotels are currently unaffected, British Airways is offering those due to travel to or from Marrakech within the next two weeks, an opportunity to change their dates free of charge. easyJet advise concerned customers contact them directly.

Will I be covered by insurance?

“Travel insurance may offer cover if the earthquake impacts your travel plans and/or injures you, but you need to have purchased your policy before the earthquake becomes what we call a ‘known event’,” says Jonathan Frankham, general manager for UK and Europe at World Nomads.“Unfortunately, coverage is uncommon if your trip is cancelled before you get to travel, and the advice remains precautionary. At World Nomads, on our Explorer Plan, if the FCDO or a similar body issues a warning advising against all travel, or all but essential travel, then cover is available as long as the policy and the affected travel arrangements were bought before the event.”

How can we help?

Already, several tour operators have launched emergency appeals to support the destination. Intrepid Travel, who operate 33 tours in Morocco, has agreed to match donations of up to £50,000 through its not-for-profit Intrepid Foundation. Financial support will be given to its long-term NGO partners Education For All, who run boarding houses for girls in rural communities to continue their education, and the High Atlas Foundation, who are working on the ground to provide local communities with food, shelter, clean water, and medical supplies. Donations can be made at theintrepidfoundation.org.

“Intrepid was founded on the idea of benefiting both the travellers and the people in the communities we visit. Through this relief effort, we hope to give back to the country that has given so much to our travel community,” said Zina Bencheikh, managing director of EMEA for Intrepid Travel. “My heart is with Morocco, my home, and one of the most special places in the world.”

Yellowwood Adventures, another specialist operator in the region, is also supporting Education For All’s Earthquake Crisis appeal. A donation of £40, which can be made at globalgiving.org, will cover essentials for teams on the ground.