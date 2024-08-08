Is it too early to book my Christmas trip to see Santa?

Even in the midst of a predictably unpredictable British summer, it’s hard to imagine snuggling up to roaring log fires while snowflakes fall outside. But now really is the time to turn thoughts to the far north, if you’ve set your heart on visiting Santa this winter.

Although he only officially works for one day of the year, Santa’s diary fills up fast – and many spots to see him this season have already sold out.

So, if a trip to Lapland is on your wish-list this winter, here are a few important points to note…

Don’t wait until the last minuteThe days of last-minute reductions are long gone. High demand means trips are already selling out. Newmarket Holidays, which specialises in day trips to Pajala in Swedish Lapland from regional airports across the UK, have already sold many of their slots.

Verity Rice, director of product, purchasing and operations at Newmarket Holidays, says: “Lapland always sells early. This year’s programme went on sale in November 2023 and was well sold by the end of January, so guests who book late run the risk of missing out on the dates and departure locations that suit them best.

“Plus, prices are unlikely to fall the closer we get to Christmas. Airlines’ festive flight prices increase significantly as they get closer to departure, and operators will follow suit.”

Only a few dates remain for this season. The best availability, says Rice, is for departures from Norwich and Liverpool, where adults prices start from £699 per person and children prices from £649 (visit newmarketholidays.co.uk).

Take advantage of new flight routes now

Historically, Lapland and the Arctic region has been tricky to reach, requiring multiple flights. But from this season, several airlines will be launching direct routes, making it much more convenient and (hopefully) competitively priced.

Tromso will become BA’s most northerly destination from 1 December, with return fares from £153. Serving regional departures points, easyJet will fly from Manchester, Bristol and London Gatwick to Tromso.

Presenting opportunities for a quick, affordable hop to see Santa, Norwegian will be operating flights from London Gatwick to Rovaniemi. While BA Cityflyer will be tapping into the growing Northern Lights trend by serving Finnish aurora hotspot Ivalo from London Gatwick.

Sweden and Norway offer better value than ever beforeAs Sterling continues to rise in value against the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone, Scandinavia is becoming more affordable than ever.

However, fully inclusive breaks do still offer the best value. Discover The World run a four-day trip to see Santa as part of a stay at the Grand Arctic Resort. Including a reindeer visit, husky adventure, snowmobile safari and Christmas activities, the trip costs from £1368pp – but there are only spaces remaining on their December 13 departure. Find better availability for similar tours at properties in Finland (visit discover-the-world.com).