Is travelling during school holidays always expensive?

If your reception-age child is starting school this September, you’ve probably shuddered at the thought of half term price hikes, inflated airline prices and packed resorts with limited availability.

So will you ever travel for a reasonable price again?

According to Mercedes Zach, travel expert at ASAP Tickets: “In general, airfares for popular flight routes during the busy holiday and school break season can be up to 50%, or even more expensive, compared to other periods of the year.”

But it’s not all bad. “While some of the most popular destinations will inevitably see a rise in price over the school holiday period, there are still plenty of great deals to be found,” reassures Kelly Cookes, chief commercial officer of The Advantage Travel Partnership.

How far in advance should I book?

“For anyone looking to find the best value holidays for 2025, we recommend booking well in advance to take advantage of the early-booking discounts and free child places on offer, as well as increased availability of flights and accommodation,” says Cookes. “Booking early also offers the added benefits of being able to budget appropriately in advance and stagger payments.”

Lee Dobson, co-founder of Travel City recommends booking at least six months ahead for peak times like Christmas and Easter.

And Michele Massa, CEO of Ibiza Summer Villas, goes even further, saying: “For summer holidays, I always say November is a great time to start looking for the best deals and availability. And if you’re planning a half-term break [for October 2025], I’d recommend starting your search in January.

What type of holidays offer the best prices for families?

“For those looking to manage costs, all-inclusive is increasingly the most popular board basis across our travel agent partners as it allows travellers to manage their budgets and pay for the full cost of a holiday upfront,” says Cookes. “Cruises offer another good option for those looking for great value and the opportunity to budget in advance.”

Self-catering might work out to be more budget-friendly, especially if you’re travelling with a larger group. “While hotels offer convenience, apartments or villas often provide more space and opportunities to prepare your own meals. This can significantly reduce costs, especially for families,” says Massa.

“And don’t underestimate the value of free or low-cost activities. Many destinations offer fantastic outdoor spaces, parks, and beaches that won’t cost a penny. Pack some picnic essentials and enjoy quality family time without breaking the bank.”

Platforms like Home Exchange can remove the cost of accommodation entirely, by arranging a direct swap with a family who live where you want to visit.

Money-saving hacks

Keep an eye out for deals and discounts by subscribing to travel newsletters and setting up fare alerts, suggests Dobson.

“Flexibility with your travel dates can also help; flying mid-week instead of at weekends or choosing less popular travel times can lead to savings. Additionally, consider alternative airports or nearby destinations, as they might offer lower prices.”

It’s always worth comparing prices with several different travel agencies, airlines and search engines to find the best deals, says Zach. “If a direct flight is too expensive, look into connecting flights. You may even combine multiple airlines or different modes of transportation.

“The more flexible you are, the better deals you can score. Keep in mind that flight rates tend to be significantly cheaper midweek. Because fares for the busy holiday season often fluctuate, it’s worth monitoring your route and setting up alerts to see when prices drop.

“Sundays are typically the best days to book flights, as that saves you about 5% on domestic flights and up to 15% on international flights compared to other days of the week,” Zach says.

“Sunday, however, is not the best day for flying, with lots of people aiming to fly out or go back home for the start of the week. And with increased ticket purchases and flights happening on Fridays, it is considered the worst day for booking flights or accommodation.”

Where should we go for half terms, Christmas and Easter?

According to Cookes: “October can still be a great month for weather in Spain and the Balearic Islands. Cyprus can also be sunny and warm and the Algarve in Portugal too.”

While Malta is “often underrated”, she says. “Malta is a fantastic European destination which offers great value for money and has year-round options for travellers.”

For Massa, destinations like the Canary Islands or mainland Spain usually offer fantastic weather and great prices in April [Easter holidays] and October [half term]. These are the best times to explore without the usual crowds.

“For an ideal Christmas getaway, I would recommend cities like Vienna or Prague. They transform into winter wonderlands with must-visit Christmas markets. It’s an unforgettable experience without the hefty price tag of the peak holiday season.”

Destinations such as Dubai and Egypt offer winter sun that isn’t too far for a Christmas break. While, for Easter, Dobson says: “Springtime is ideal for destinations like the Netherlands to see the tulip fields.”