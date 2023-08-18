The Southport Flower Show, UK's biggest independent flower show, will run 17-20th August, in Victoria Park's 34-acre area. Known for its show gardens, grand floral marquee, and amateur contests, the event also offers cookery shows, live music, and more. On the same weekend, Willy Russell, renowned dramatist, lyricist and composer, will be interviewed by theatre director Matthew Dunster at the Shakespeare North Playhouse. In addition, the Makers Market is returning to The Bombed Out Church on 20th August, showcasing the finest art, craft, food, and music from North West's creators.

Victoria Park in East London is set to screen the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain, in an event organised by Luno in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council and the London Mayor. Fans can access the park from 10am for the 11am kick-off. The Lionesses, who beat Australia in the semi-finals, will be playing in their first World Cup final. The event is part of the All Points East festival and attendees need to register online. Organisers expect the event to boost women’s football popularity and inspire more females to pursue sports.

US indie rock band Boygenius is set to make their UK debut at Gunnersbury Park in London this Sunday, 20th August. Gates will open at 3pm for the event that will also feature performances by SOAK, Ethel Cain, and MU NA. The nearest underground station, Acton Town, is a seven-minute walk from the venue. The Met Office forecasts sunny spells with potential light showers in the early afternoon. The show is expected to draw around 25,000 fans.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform their only Manchester gig of the year at Wythenshawe Park on 26 August, with special guests Primal Scream and Future Islands. Thousands are anticipated to attend, and transport advice has been outlined by Transport for Greater Manchester, including tram services and shuttle bus routes. A number of bus services will be running, despite a strike by First Bus and Stagecoach drivers. Attendees should be aware of several road closures around the park.

The Lionesses are one match away from becoming World Cup champions, with the final against Spain being broadcast by ITV and BBC. Manchester is hosting numerous watch parties, including family-friendly events at the National Football Museum and King Pins gaming centre. Freight Island's Sports Bar will also be screening the match, while The Crafty Pig is offering a special 'Lionesses Bottomless Brunch'. Alternatively, fans can watch at GRUB's Cultiplex cinema in a relaxed environment. All events require advanced bookings via respective websites.

Southport Flower Show returns to Victoria Park this week, from August 17-20, 2023. Originally established in 1924, the show features the Grand Floral Marquee, special guest appearances, live music, and a range of family activities. Despite a funding withdrawal by Sefton Council in 1986, the event has continued to thrive. This year's event includes BMX shows, cookery demonstrations, the Enchanted Fields Wellbeing Marquee, and children's craft activities, among others. Tickets are available to purchase online and children under 16 are admitted free with a paying adult.

In honour of National Rollercoaster Day on 16 August, Alton Towers Resort encourages guests to partake in their 'emotions in motion' initiative. This initiative promotes rollercoasters as a means of releasing endorphins and experiencing 'good fear'. The UK's biggest theme park is also hosting a Facebook competition, asking fans to share their top rollercoaster photos for a chance to win tickets. Furthermore, Alton Towers has shared images from their archives featuring celebrities and royalty enjoying the rides. Rollercoasters, which have been around since the mid-1800s, offer a mix of speed, adrenaline and thrill, making them popular attractions.

Gunnersbury Park in London welcomes rising star Joji on Thursday, 17th August. Joji, known for hits like "Glimpse Of Us", will perform his largest show to date for an audience of 20,000, following prior performances at the 2,000-capacity O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. The gates for his Smithereens Oblivion headline show will open at 5pm, finishing at 10:15pm. The line-up includes Savagerealm, Lil Toe (Ammo), and Rei Brown. The nearest tube station is Acton Town, seven minutes away. Attendees are set to enjoy sunny intervals with temperatures between 17-24C.

The Weeknd is set to return to London for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, performing at Wembley Stadium on 18 August. The show follows his record-setting performances at the London Stadium last month, which saw an attendance of 80,000 fans. The Weeknd will be supported by rapper and DJ Kaytranada and hip-hop producer Mike Dean. Doors open at 5pm, with performances commencing at 6.15pm. Due to industrial action, overground train services to Wembley will be unavailable. Fans are advised to check the TfL website and National Rail Enquiries for updated travel information. The weather for the event is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Since the 19th century, Edgbaston has prospered as an upscale neighbourhood in southern Birmingham, boasting multi-million-pound listed Georgian and Victorian villas, making it one of the priciest postcodes outside of London. The region, largely part of the conservation area Calthorpe Estate, offers several attractions including remarkable pubs, shops, restaurants, and a monthly artisan market. With leafy lanes and manicured gardens, Edgbaston provides a serene environment for both residents and visitors alike, while also offering a wide range of activities from shopping to live sports.