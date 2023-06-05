Luxury and adventure are closer than you may think on the Greek island of Rhodes

From water skiing to yachting, basking by the pool or stepping back into ancient times, you are not short of opportunities for exploration, exhilaration and total relaxation on the Greek island of Rhodes.

But can it all be done in the space of a long weekend break?

I decide to give it a go, basing myself at the all-inclusive Amada Colossos, overlooking Kallithea Beach on the island’s east coast.

The rooms are stunning, the bar is stocked, and the views stretch from the pool to the private beach. It is bliss, luxury and a fabulous place to switch off.

Exploring the island

If you want to truly explore a place with such a rich cultural history, you may think that an all-inclusive isn’t going to give you the full experience. The stereotype of a gated complex with no connection to the local environment is hard to dispel.

But on this occasion, I’m proven wrong.

It’s only a 20-minute drive to the city of Rhodes, with its stunning old town and gorgeous fortress walls. Declared a Unesco World Heritage site, it’s one of the largest and best preserved fortified cities in Europe.

I stroll along pedestrianised streets within the city walls, dodging street cats who flock to tourists desperate for a photo of them.

I head to the cobblestoned Street of the Knights, which runs almost exactly east to west. Along the street, there are seven inns representing the seven countries which the Knights of the Order of St John came from: England, Germany, Italy, France, Aragon, Provence, and Auvergne.

Trying something new

I’ve never been a big fan of watersports, but it would be a sin to ignore the many beaches and beautiful blue waters lapping Rhodes. Spending a day cruising on a yacht with Go Dive Rhodes is a dream; a chef prepares snacks while the crew share historical facts about the island (prices start from €1,050/£905).

One minute, I’m napping in the mid-afternoon sun, and the next I’m snorkelling past schools of tiny silverfish.

Now feeling much more confident in the water, I decide to have a go at some of the more energetic activities on offer back at the hotel. I soon find myself strapped to the back of a boat on an inflatable dinghy. As the motor powers forward, I’m splashing through the waves, crying with a mixture of fear and laughter. I’m almost sick, but manage to survive the experience unscathed.

As my short break draws to a close, I’m impressed by how much I’ve managed to squeeze in. With the hotel offering so many different excursions (at extra cost), and with everything so close by, you can easily spend three days exploring, playing sports, having adventures, lazing by the pool and eating fine food. How’s that for having it all?

How to plan your trip

Suites at the Amada Colossos (amadacolossosresort.com) start from €418/£360 per night.