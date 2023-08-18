Metrolink guides to Old Trafford and AO Arena Manchester stops

The Metrolink Tram network links Manchester with Greater Manchester, providing easy access to city and town landmarks. The network comprises 99 stops across eight lines, spanning four zones. It is especially beneficial for the city's visitors, allowing easy travel between train stations and significant event locations including football stadiums and the AO Arena. Manchester Airport also has its dedicated tram stop, accessible via the Navy Line. Several iconic venues and landmarks are conveniently close to tram stops, including Old Trafford, Etihad Stadium, AO arena, Salford Quays and Manchester Cathedral. For a detailed Metrolink map, visit the Transport for Greater Manchester website.

Faulty trains caused disruptions to Elizabeth Line and Docklands Light Railway (DLR) services on Wednesday morning, leading to delays for morning commuters. The issues began at 8.30am, with no service between Abbey Wood and Whitechapel on the Elizabeth Line due to a faulty freight train at Custom House. There were also severe delays from Paddington to Heathrow and Reading, and minor delays between Paddington and Whitechapel. The DLR also experienced serious delays between Bank, Stratford International, and Woolwich Arsenal due to a train repair at King George V. Despite interruptions, other routes maintained good service.

Motorists using the Dartford Crossing have been granted extra time to pay, following disruptions from a new payment system overhaul. The Dart Charge, now managed by Conduent, caused delays due to website maintenance and high demand, leaving many unable to pay fees on time. National Highways has extended the payment date until 15 August for drivers who used the crossing between 27 July and 14 August. There will also be a final opportunity to pay at the road crossing rate for a further 14 days. Over 40m vehicles use the Dartford Crossing yearly.

With the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) set to expand across London in under two weeks, neighbouring councils continue to refuse permission for warning signs on their highways. Hertfordshire, Essex, Thurrock, Kent, Surrey, and Buckinghamshire have all denied requests by Transport for London and Mayor Sadiq Khan to install signage, with only Slough cooperating. Despite calls for unity from the RAC, the councils remain steadfast in their refusal. This could prove problematic for Mr Khan as the expansion looms, particularly given vehicular non-compliance with the ULEZ could result in a daily charge of £12.50.

The £2.2 billion Silvertown Tunnel development in east London has drawn mixed views from candidates for the upcoming 2024 mayoral election. While Labour's Sadiq Khan supports the project to alleviate congestion, Green candidate Zoë Garbett labelled it as potentially having "catastrophic impacts" and suggested repurposing the tunnel for sustainable travel. Liberal Democrat Rob Blackie stated a desire to cancel the project "if possible" and Conservative Susan Hall questioned its viability in 2020 but failed to provide current commentary. The Reform UK candidate did not respond. Tolling of the Blackwall Tunnel is also a topic of contention.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan pledges to continue with plans to expand the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), despite reports Labour is withdrawing its backing for clean air schemes. Labour allegedly removed a policy supporting clean air zones from a report for its National Policy Forum. Khan's proposal has attracted criticism, but he has received support from doctors and other city mayors. City Hall data revealed that every London borough exceeds World Health Organisation guidelines for nitrogen dioxide.

London's buses, a vital part of everyday life, are currently being revamped as part of Mayor Sadiq Khan's 'Superloop' project. This change aims to ease public transportation access amid the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). The mentioned bus routes include the 25, N87, 2, 36, 414, 66, 295, and H91, spanning across the city from east to west and serving major landmarks. The routes connect Londoners from outer boroughs to central city stations like City Thameslink, Marylebone, and Hammersmith, with numbers varying from 27 to 77 stops.

There may be disruptions for Londoners travelling into the capital due to some closures on TfL services. Transport for London has urged residents to check for updates before travelling this weekend. Closures will affect the Underground, DLR and Overground lines, and full details can be obtained from the TfL app or website. Temporary replacement services and routes have been put in place. Several events are also slated to take place across London, which could increase traffic and crowd levels. Residents are asked to plan journeys in advance and consider traffic conditions.

Concerns have been raised about whether tolls planned for London's Blackwall and Silvertown tunnels will be legally binding for future mayors, potentially worsening traffic and air pollution. While Transport for London (TfL) insists tolls are necessary to prevent an increase in traffic due to the new Silvertown Tunnel, opponents argue that the future of the tolls is uncertain. The Silvertown Tunnel project's Development Consent Order (DCO) allows for potential changes to the charging policy with mayoral approval, leading to legal advice confirming this discretion. Despite this, TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan maintain that statutory commitments will likely prevent future changes.

Proposals to construct over 1,000 flats in tower blocks along Old Kent Road are part of a regeneration initiative. The project involves replacing a petrol station and abandoned warehouses with student accommodation, affordable homes, and retail outlets. The development links to Transport for London's plans to extend the Bakerloo line, which encompasses Old Kent Road. The plans from Regal London include two tower blocks housing 941 student flats, with additional buildings offering 200 flats. Rising construction costs have reduced the proposed number of homes by half. However, the 200 flats planned are designated as affordable housing.