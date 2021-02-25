Our pick of the most spectacular images up for the Sony World Photography Awards 2021
Travel is still not an option right now, but you can explore the world through photography – and the work of finalists and shortlisted photographers in the professional competition for the Sony World Photography Awards 2021, is a good place to start.
The pros showcase “rewards a remarkable body of work for technical excellence and a fresh perspective on contemporary subjects” – including portraiture, landscape and environment.
The winner will be announced on April 15. Until then, enjoy these…
1. From the series Ampelio and I by Luigi Bussolati
2. A Fox from the series Volcano by Fyodor Savintsev
3. From the series Gas Chamber Delhi by Alessandro Gandolfi
4. Pink Dream by (Sergio) (Aparicio) OKOBÉ
5. I Wanna Be Messi by Antonio Aragon Renuncio
6. Urban training by Florian Gruet
7. Minimalistic still life with a cat and chamomile by Igor Kryukov
8. From the series Saving Chimps in the Congo by Brent Stirton
9. Love by Aleksander Nordahl
10. Hymn of the building site-6 by Guanghui Gu