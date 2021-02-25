Our pick of the most spectacular images up for the Sony World Photography Awards 2021

man touching heads with beluga whale
By NewsChain Lifestyle
11:55am, Thu 25 Feb 2021
Travel is still not an option right now, but you can explore the world through photography – and the work of finalists and shortlisted photographers in the professional competition for the Sony World Photography Awards 2021, is a good place to start.

The pros showcase “rewards a remarkable body of work for technical excellence and a fresh perspective on contemporary subjects” – including portraiture, landscape and environment.

The winner will be announced on April 15. Until then, enjoy these…

1. From the series Ampelio and I by Luigi Bussolati

6325_21515_LuigiBussolati_Italy_Professional_Creative_2021

2. A Fox from the series Volcano by Fyodor Savintsev

6349_4_21713_FyodorSavintsev_RussianFederation_Professional_Landscape_2021

3. From the series Gas Chamber Delhi by Alessandro Gandolfi

New Delhi Pollution

4. Pink Dream by (Sergio) (Aparicio) OKOBÉ

6435_22415_SergioAparicioOKOB_Spain_Professional_Portfolio_2021

5. I Wanna Be Messi by Antonio Aragon Renuncio

I Wanna Be Messi

6. Urban training by Florian Gruet

6459_1_22599_FlorianGruet_France_Professional_Sport_2021

7. Minimalistic still life with a cat and chamomile by Igor Kryukov

6461_3_22619_IgorKryukov_RussianFederation_Professional_StillLife_2021

8. From the series Saving Chimps in the Congo by Brent Stirton

6471_9_22701_BrentStirton_SouthAfrica_Professional_WildlifeNature_2021

9. Love by Aleksander Nordahl

10. Hymn of the building site-6 by Guanghui Gu

6341_5_21651_GuanghuiGu_China_Professional_ArchitectureDesign_2021

